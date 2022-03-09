EDITORIAL: Virginia's colleges are moving in opposite directions

V irginia’s public colleges seem to be headed in opposite directions.

Our best-known universities are awash in students. The University of Virginia received a record 51,000 applications from high school seniors this year; Virginia Tech has received 45,000, also a record; and William & Mary’s enrollment is up 4 percent since 2017.

The trend is mostly going in the opposite direction at our less-well-known universities. At Radford, the number of undergraduates has shrunk 23 percent over four years. Virginia Commonwealth is down 9 percent. And our own University of Mary Washington slid 17 percent.

George Mason University and Norfolk State University buck this trend, with enrollment up 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively, over four years.

Perhaps not surprisingly, but no less disturbing, is the fact that there are 14 percent fewer in-state undergraduate students at Virginia schools than there were just 10 years ago.

Colleges and universities are having a tough time most places, between COVID and slower population growth. Some of this problem, however, is self-inflicted.

Between 2009 and 2018, the average cost of college education in Virginia went up 40 percent, although it has flattened out since the pandemic.

Some of that is on the schools themselves, and some of it is on the General Assembly.

Nationwide, there has been an explosion in administrative salaries and so-called non-auxiliary student services on America’s campuses.

Faculty are not benefiting from the spike in salaries. Instructional costs between 2003 and 2018, according to the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, rose just 7 percent.

Spending on admissions, registration, and other non-auxiliary students services, however, are up 31 percent over the same period. And salaries for high-paid administrators are up 15 percent.

And then there are the amenities and perks. Spending on dormitories, dining halls, self-supporting athletic teams, hospitals, and independent research centers have grown 45 percent since 2003.

All of this is occurring against a backdrop of declining state funding.

Virginia funds about half the cost of state-school education for in-state students, despite a commitment 11 years ago to fund two-thirds.

A look at the average yearly tuition and fees at Virginia’s state colleges and universities compared with that of adjoining states reflects the impact this has had on parents’ and students’ pocketbooks.

The average in Virginia was $13,413, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. In North Carolina, it was $7,174, in Maryland it was $9,521; in Tennessee, $9,789; in West Virginia, $8,016.

North Carolina, a state with a considerably lower average annual income, spent $10,742 per in-state student in 2020 while Virginia committed $6,519.

It would appear that high school kids in neighboring states have a lot easier financial path to a college degree than those in Virginia.

The future presents more challenges for higher education. The number of high school graduates is expected to drop by 10 percent between 2025 and 2037 as the country’s population flattens out.

Virginia is blessed with some excellent universities. In U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings, U.Va. is fourth, William & Mary is 10th and Virginia Tech is 30th, putting all three in the top 4 percent nationally. As noted, these schools are still getting lots of applications.

Many of the other state schools, including Mary Washington, are not attracting enough prospective students. (It should be noted that UMW is holding its own academically. In 2020, it ranked 19th among more than 100 regional Southern universities.)

The General Assembly could reverse this trend by going forward to the past and returning to its 2011 funding commitment.

That would be good news for UMW and high school graduates who would like to continue their educations inside Virginia.

The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star