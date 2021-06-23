 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: Virginia's homicide spike targeted Black men
Last year’s COVID-19 mandates, which kept millions of people at home, shuttered many bars and restaurants, severely restricted attendance at public venues and in general diminished opportunities for altercations theoretically should have resulted in a drop in homicides.

Instead, Virginia’s murder rate soared to its highest level since 1998 – a 23 percent increase even though other violent crimes slightly decreased by 1.9 percent.

According to the “Crime in Virginia 2020” report released earlier this month by the Virginia Department of State Police, there were a total of 537 homicides throughout the commonwealth in 2020, up from 455 in 2019. Eighty percent of these cases involved firearms.

To be sure, that number was dwarfed by the 793 victims who were murdered last year in the City of Chicago alone. But that doesn’t excuse the increase in Virginia, especially in cities where increases in homicides and non-negligent homicides were reported: 66 in Richmond; 49 in Norfolk; and 34 in Portsmouth – which had a 125 percent increase in homicides, the highest percentage in the commonwealth.

The number of murders in the Fredericksburg region last year was relatively low: 1 in Caroline County; 2 each in Colonial Beach, Culpeper and Stafford; 3 in Fredericksburg; and 5 in Spotsylvania County. But that’s 15 too many lives lost, 15 too many grieving families, and 15 too many communities shattered by senseless violence.

Some people blame the pandemic, with its surge of unemployment and mental health issues, the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, or increased gun sales to explain the spike in homicides not only in Virginia, but in the rest of the nation as well. Another possible explanation is the fact that drug arrests and seizures also decreased by double-digits last year (down 36.7 percent and 31.7 percent respectively). Putting fewer drug dealers in jail may have increased the number of street-level altercations.

Whatever the cause, the fact remains that African American males disproportionately made up more than half of all murder victims in Virginia last year: 300 out of 537 homicides, compared with 108 white males, 65 white females, and 50 African American female victims.

There were also 13 fatal officer-involved shootings in Virginia in 2020: six Caucasians, four African Americans, one Hispanic, and one Asian – all males. Police shootings are always problematic, as officers are authorized by the state to use deadly force, and this tremendous power must always be tempered by civilian oversight and accountability when it is misused.

However, the data are clear that every individual in Virginia – and this is especially true for every African American male – is much more likely to die at the hands of an armed criminal than a police officer.

It follows that any police “reforms” that make it harder for officers to arrest violent criminals, including for lesser offenses than homicide, keeps more of them on the streets where they have the opportunity to prey on new victims. And the price for their lawlessness falls heaviest on the same African American communities that such reforms are supposed to protect.

The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star

