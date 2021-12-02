EDITORIAL: Virginia's tribe get a seat at the table

It seems like a small thing to grant. After a 414-year land grab, the Commonwealth of Virginia is giving federally recognized tribes some say-so in what happens on land that was taken from them.
Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam signed an order that will at last give Native Americans some control of that land. The Chickahominy, Chickahominy-Easter Division, Monacan, Nansemond, Pamunkey, Rappahannock and Upper Mattaponi will have government-to-government consultation when environmental, cultural and historic issues involving the tribes are at stake.
About a dozen states have similar requirements, but Virginia is going further than any of them in this effort. Specifically, the tribes can tell the state which kinds of permits should not be issued without the tribe’s consent.
When the tribes are powerless, unfortunate things can happen. Fones Cliffs, a four-mile stretch of cliffs overlooking the Rappahannock in Richmond County, is the ancestral home of the Rappahannocks. At the time of Jamestown’s settlement, they had three towns there.
It has some Anglo history, too. In 1608, Capt. John Smith led an exploration party up the Rapp that was ambushed atop the cliffs before being allowed to continue in the general direction of Fredericksburg. (To the Rappahannocks’ credit, or perhaps regret, they did not start building a wall to keep immigrants out.)
In 2017, a developer planning a golf-course resort at Fones Cliffs cleared more than 13 acres there without a permit. The project was then shut down, but it was learned that Richmond County had issued a variety of permits to the developer without the tribe having any knowledge of them.
Other Virginia tribes have similarly been ignored over the years. Burial remains of the Nansemond tribe a few years ago were destroyed by a developer. The Monacan tribe is fighting the James River Water Authority over a proposed pumping station that would be atop the tribe’s historic capital, Rassawek.
There will be a referee, an ombudsman, appointed by the governor and approved by the tribes, when disagreements arise.
Virginia is stepping in where the federal government so far has not. In 2007, the United Nations crafted a Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples that has been made into law in some countries, but not the United States.
Money still talks, and big-ticket developments have a way of circumventing the will of the people. It will be interesting to see how Gov. Northam’s order will work in the real word.
This move will make bulldozing history and culture a little more difficult, though, and that’s a good thing.
(Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star