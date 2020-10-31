EDITORIAL: Vote - and respect your neighbor’s right to vote

T he long and contentious 2020 presidential campaign–with its seemingly non-stop campaign ads, debates, appearances, interviews, commentaries, accusations and apocalyptic warnings—is finally coming to a merciful end. The odds that there are still some undecided voters out there at this late date seem pretty slim. And even if there are, today and Monday are the time for last-minute appeals for your preferred candidates.

On Election Day, voters who have not already mailed in their ballots or voted early this year will go to their polling places to cast their secret ballots. And they have a right to do so without any outside interference.

It’s repeated so often that it sometimes sounds trite, but it’s true: voting is both a duty and a privilege. Exercising the franchise is a way to fully participate in our 244-year-old democratic republic. But voters must be free to choose their leaders without intimidation.