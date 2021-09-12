EDITORIAL: We will never forget the horror of 9/11

Almost 3,000 Americans died, including 340 firefighters and 72 law-enforcement officers. It was the deadliest terrorist attack in human history.

Our thirst for revenge equaled that following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Like that atrocity, this one also started a war, but it was a different kind of war.

The War on Terror did not provide us with an easily targeted enemy. U.S. troops deposed the Taliban in Afghanistan in short order, but it took nearly a decade to track down and kill the leader of al-Qaida and 9/11’s architect, Osama bin Laden.

And now, 20 years after 9/11, our troops have left Afghanistan to the Taliban. America’s longest war, and perhaps its most frustrating one, is over.

The world has been made safer, though. In the aftermath of that horrible day, we are more careful. If we see something, we say something. Countless terrorists have been sent to their dubious reward.

It is a human tendency, and certainly an American one, to choose the pound of cure over the ounce of prevention. Warnings of a probable Japanese attack were ignored in 1941. The threat of a COVID-19 pandemic went mostly unheeded in its early days. We seem unable to come to grips with climate change until the water is lapping at our doors.