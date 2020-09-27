EDITORIAL: What Amazon's expansion tells us

These figures also show why immigration is so important to economic development. The U.S. Census Bureau says that 47.4% of the immigrants who arrived in our country between 2010 and 2019 had a college degree or higher. If immigrants really are taking American jobs, it’s because Americans haven’t prepared themselves for those jobs, so whose fault is that?

Statistically speaking, Southwest and Southside Virginia need an influx of those immigrants if the region is going to stand any chance of attracting tech jobs—either that, or the people already here better go back to school, and in a hurry. Which is it going to be?

While we’re making uncomfortable observations, let’s make another. Notice that Amazon said it went looking for “diverse talent pools.” Are we diverse? That question answers itself. Do you think that Confederate statue in front of the courthouse helps with economic development? Or do you think it possibly hurts? What kind of signal do you think it sends?

Now, to be fair, we could raze every Confederate statue in sight and put up ones to Jeff Bezos instead and that still wouldn’t be enough to persuade Amazon to put some of these jobs in rural America. What would? Here’s a hard answer: Maybe nothing.

Here’s another one: It might require a literal act of Congress, or at least political “persuasion” tied to whatever regulation the tech giants are seeking to escape. But that would require two other things: It would require Democrats to take an interest in a part of the country that’s unlikely to vote for them again and for Republicans to intervene in the economy in ways that their limited-government philosophy doesn’t allow. That might be a great question to ask certain candidates, eh? Or are they OK with rural areas being economically left behind?

Adapted from The Roanoke Times