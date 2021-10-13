EDITORIAL: What took DMV so long to reopen?

Nearly 30 percent of households in Richmond between 2014 and 2018 did not have broadband internet, and 14 percent had no computer. It is likely that similar figures apply in other parts of the state.

The walk-in option is essential. Having it reinstated should not have been this difficult.

While millions of us have gone to the grocery store or a department store, or enjoyed restaurant meals, the DMV held out until pressure from the legislature made it unwise to do otherwise.

Five months after the DMV banned walk-ins, there was nearly a five-month backlog. The 17,700 Virginians who walked in pre-pandemic scrambled to take care of business, some of them driving several counties away to do so. By October of 2020, the backlog was at about three months out.

There is no doubt that DMV employees, like so many of us, have faced health challenges from COVID-19. According to one recent report, 57 department employees contracted COVID at one time or another.

However, business has been conducted throughout the state at the governmental and private business level throughout much of the pandemic, with employees and customers wearing masks, keeping a safe distance and getting their vaccine when it was available.