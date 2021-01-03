EDITORIAL: Where is the vaccine cavalry?

Bureaucracies are notoriously slow to take action. Every department and sub-department head has to make sure all the t’s are crossed and all the i’s are dotted before sending an urgent matter on to … another department, which then proceeds to do the same thing. Most of the time, such slow-walking is merely annoying or inefficient. But in health care, delays can be deadly.
Which is why it makes no sense that of 285,725 doses of a long-awaited, FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine that was delivered to Virginia hospitals and local health departments in early December—after Operation Warp Speed did the impossible by developing a vaccine in less than a year—less than a quarter of the doses had actually been administered by the end of last month.
It turns out that in the middle of the worst pandemic in 100 years, bureaucrats apparently can’t figure out how to line up medical personnel who are on the front lines and give each of them a shot.
Under state guidelines, medical workers have top priority. So if vaccinating them is delayed, so are shots for everybody else, including the elderly residents of long-term care facilities who have suffered the most COVID casualties, by far, of any other demographic groups. In fact, officials at the Virginia Department of Health now say that the immunization process might not even begin until the end of January—a full two months after the doses were delivered!
Here’s another thing bureaucracies are known for: shifting blame. VDH blames the federal government for not sending as many vaccine doses as it initially promised. The department was expecting nearly half a million doses by the end of 2020, but only received slightly more than half of that number due to foul-ups by another bureaucracy—a Pentagon system set up to track vaccine distribution.
But that doesn’t explain why all of the 285,725 doses that were actually delivered to Virginia have still not been administered after sitting in the freezer for a month. The Virginia Mercury reported that the University of Virginia eventually received 2,925 Pfizer vaccines on Dec. 15 after reducing its high-priority list to 3,000.
After nine months of lockdowns, restrictions and deaths, isn’t time of the essence here? Amazon can deliver packages in one day. Why is it taking officials two months to deliver life-saving vaccines?
Why isn’t Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia’s physician-in-chief, calling on the Natural Guard to deliver the doses if logistics is the problem. In other words, where is the vaccine cavalry when you need it?
