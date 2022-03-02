EDITORIAL: Why keep fighting failed culture wars?

COVID infections and deaths are in steep decline across Virginia and the nation, and mask mandates are also falling.

That’s good news for all of us.

As we take a collective breath, however, some disturbing realities are emerging.

The most troubling is that the gap between vaccination rates in counties that voted for President Joe Biden and those that voted for former President Donald Trump are accelerating, and with deadly consequences. In May 2021, the gap was 3.1 percentage points. By January 2022, it had risen to 13.2 percentage points.

That’s according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

Among states that publicly track patient vaccination status (and Virginia is one of those), the trend is frighteningly clear. The unvaccinated are hospitalized at a significantly higher rate than the vaccinated.

In Virginia, weekly hospital admissions per 100,000 people for the vaccinated was 1.6; for the unvaccinated it was 39.6.

What accounts for the gap? When leadership looks to the culture wars, rather than rigorous scientific research and analysis, to set health policy, the rates of the unvaccinated rise sharply.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, unfortunately, sided with the culture warriors and cries for “individual freedom,” rather than stare down and call out misinformation and conspiracy theories about vaccines.

He turned to the same playbook to address masking policies.

Though not as effective as vaccinations in battling COVID, there was more than ample evidence at the height of the omicron surge to support a public policy that required the use of masks to stop viral spread.

A Dec. 6, 2021, CDC review of research studies examining the relationship between mask-wearing and lower infection rates found the following:

“At least ten studies have confirmed the benefit of universal masking. … Each analysis demonstrated that, following directives from organizational and political leadership for universal masking, new infections fell significantly.”

Again, in the face of clear evidence, Youngkin chose culture wars over substance. He used government authority to hamstring leaders, especially those in schools, by removing a key weapon from the public health toolkit to battle COVID.

Science, of course, is not perfect. In the early days of this pandemic, there was no manual telling researchers what the right course of action should be. The novel COVID-19 virus was unknown, and no human had natural immunity. It would take time to understand the virus, gather data on what works to stop its spread, and create effective policy.

As the amount of research grew, however, along with scientists’ understanding of how to fight it, a policy consensus emerged.

We can certainly appreciate the frustration people felt as scientific recommendations changed over time.

Far better, however, to embrace a process that constantly refines its conclusions based on rigorous testing and the verification of results, than to embrace the culture wars. The latter simply stokes people’s fears and mistrust of the very people and institutions charged with protecting them.

How did we get so distrustful of expertise and government? The history is complex, but there’s no doubt that President Ronald Reagan gave government critics fuel in his first inaugural address, when he said: “In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problems; government is the problem.”

Over 40-plus years, this statement has been contorted to suggest that anything that comes from government is evil.

Gov. Youngkin and other culture warriors, should go back and read the rest of Reagan’s address. For in addition to the above quote, he also said the following:

“Now, so there will be no misunderstanding, it is not my intention to do away with government. It is, rather, to make it work—work with us, not over us; to stand by our side, not ride on our back. Government can and must provide opportunity, not smother it; foster productivity, not stifle it.”

Youngkin’s culture war approach is failing Virginians, and will continue to fail us.

It denies public health officials the tools they need. It smothers opportunity by doing nothing to prevent bad information and conspiracy theories from misleading people. Worse, it is stifling our productivity. Failure to address the pandemic scientifically only serves to extend it.

Right now, COVID is in decline, but the virus is still with us.

When the next surge comes, a culture war strategy will fail—again.

Trust the scientific process. It’s not perfect, but it’s our only path out of this pandemic.

The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star