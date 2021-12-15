EDITORIAL: Will responsible gun owners please stand up—and speak out?

Politicians who once supported gun rights by pointing to responsible hunters who kept shotguns under lock and key, now prefer to wave around military-style assault weapons or other high-powered weaponry ill-suited to hunting or even self-defense (and often the preferred choice of mass shooters) in inappropriate places as some kind of demonstration of how they oppose gun control measures.

The latest example: U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, recently posted on Twitter a Christmas photo with all seven of his family members smiling and holding a military-style weapon. The caption read: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.” This was just five days after Oxford. Naturally, the more outrageous members of the GOP felt an obligation to join in, with U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert among those expressing immediate approval.

Other members of Congress were quick to condemn it but few with an “R” after their name. One of the most compelling responses came from Fred Guttenberg, who lost his 14-year-old daughter at Parkland; he replied to Congressman Massie on Twitter that “since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting.”