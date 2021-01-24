EDITORIAL: Youth poet laureate gives us hope

There were many reasons to hope on Jan. 20, when Joe Biden—a calm and mature human being—was sworn in as our 46th president, following four years of chaos, bickering and national division.

Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, became the first woman, first Black person and first Asian–American sworn in as vice president. If our country isn’t the land of opportunity for everyone, she proved what is possible.

The inauguration ceremonies were peaceful, not a given after an attempted takeover of the Capitol by a gang of homegrown terrorists two weeks before.

Granted, it took thousands of armed troops to ensure tranquility. Still, it was comforting to see. Biden and Harris accept their duly-elected roles while three former presidents, two Democrats and a Republican, were on hand to give their blessings to an orderly transition of power.

The shining star of this feel-good day, though, might have been a young Black woman who wasn’t elected to anything, but who stole the show anyhow.

Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old poet and the nation’s first youth poet laureate, stepped up to the podium and knocked everybody’s socks off.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}