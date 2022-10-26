Editorial: Beware politicians peddling integrity

Attorney General Jason Miyares recently took to the pages of the Washington Post to defend the creation of his Election Integrity Unit.

“As a first-generation American and child of a parent who escaped an oppressive regime, I have a deep appreciation for our innate rights and liberties,” he began. “That appreciation might not be understood by individuals whose families have never experienced anything other than the liberties America offers.”

No doubt, the stories that Miyares heard from his parents while growing up gave him an appreciation for our nation’s “rights and liberties.” But to suggest that there are many in the United States who don’t understand or appreciate these liberties because they “have never experienced” anything but liberty is to fundamentally misunderstand America’s past and present.

Black Americans have their own history to tell. And the stories that their families pass down include lynchings, redlining, and the horrors of “separate but equal.” All of these events have happened within our nation’s past 100 years.

And lest we believe things are better, Black people in Virginia and across the nation are still victimized by overt and covert racism. Blacks are disproportionately pulled over and searched by police officers in Virginia, according to data from the Community Policing Act Data Collection. Black people are also far more likely to spend time in jail than white people, according to research from the Vera Institute of Justice.

Those in America’s LGBTQ+ community also have stories to tell. The fight for marriage equality, after all, was only settled in 2015. And Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recently launched assault on transgender students suggests that for the next few years anyway, yet another marginalized group will face overt discrimination.

America’s women have stories to tell, too. Only since the 1970s have women had the opportunity to compete on an even playing field in interscholastic athletics, medical schools, law schools, and dental schools.

And just this year, women have seen the right to control what they have had the right to control for 50 years—their own health care decisions—stripped away or severely curtailed in many parts of the country.

Miyares, if he has learned anything from his experience in this country, should know that liberty is not equally distributed.

Rather than lecturing Virginians on liberty, Miyares would do better to reexamine his motivation for establishing the Election Integrity Unit. After all, he admits openly what far too few Republicans—including all eight Republicans running for the U.S Congress in Virginia—will admit. There was no election fraud in 2020, and there is no evidence such fraud ever occurred in Virginia.

“Let’s be clear,” Miyares wrote. “Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, and there was no widespread voter fraud in Virginia or elsewhere in the country.”

Bravo to Miyares for saying this. But if there is no fraud, then why the Election Integrity Unit?

According to Miyares, it’s because “[t]here is no reason any Virginian should have any doubt walking into a voting booth or mailing in a ballot. Wanting every Virginian to freely vote and to have absolute confidence in our democracy should not be controversial.”

Right now, that “lack of confidence” is mostly felt by Republicans who continue to perpetuate the lie of voter fraud.

If Miyares’ unit would make them feel better, let him have it.

But the unit is being created while Gov. Glenn Youngkin bounces around the nation stumping for some of the most rabid election deniers (Paul LePage in Maine and Kari Lake in Arizona to name just two) seeking office.

By doing so, Youngkin continues to give oxygen to election-denying fire-breathers.

Rather than ramping up units to search for fraud that doesn’t exist, let Miyares assure Virginians, loudly and often, that our elections are secure. That leads to election integrity.

To do any less is to raise the possibility that more losing Republicans in two weeks will scream “voter fraud” if elections don’t go their way.