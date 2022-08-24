EDITORIAL: 'Reformers' dragging Virginia back to the '50s

THE other Friday, Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera took to the pages of The Washington Post to celebrate Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s successes in education.

There are accomplishments that will help Virginia’s children grow into 2022 and beyond. The Virginia Literacy Act moved on a bipartisan vote and will supply training and materials to ensure children with reading troubles are identified and their struggles addressed. The statewide pay raise for teachers is surely appreciated by educators, as are the additional funds to build new schools and upgrade those in disrepair.

But these forward-looking policies are weighted down by 1952-era tactics. Youngkin’s secretive “tip line” is a McCarthy-esque move with an intent to stifle dissent and terrorize teachers. The Washington Post, a party to a lawsuit seeking access to the tip line’s submissions, rightly opined on Tuesday: “If Mr. Youngkin’s tip line has sent any message to teachers, it is: Big Brother is watching, and he won’t tell you what he’s found out.”

Youngkin and Guidera also want to return history curricula to the 1950s.

As Guidera wrote last Friday: “Youngkin … ended [with Executive Order 1] the use of any form of discrimination in our classrooms ... and advocated successfully for the right of parents to be notified when sexually explicit material is in their school curriculum”

This is classic double-speak. Youngkin isn’t ending discrimination; he’s codifying it by working to stop teachers from talking about and teaching what the last 40 years of research has overwhelmingly shown: we remain a society stained by racism. Youngkin, and many white suburban parents, simply don’t want to deal with it.

As for “sexually explicit material,” Youngkin is demanding schools screen class materials for anything that might offend someone’s Puritanical views of sexuality.

These actions have fired up activists who favor living in Jim Crow, McCarthy-led, 1950s America.

In Spotsylvania, one parent’s crusade against anything she perceives as sexually explicit (and her shamelessly labeling anyone who contradicts her a “pedophile” or “groomer”) has led to a dozen books being considered by the county School Board for banning, with more titles promised.

The damage that Youngkin and Guidera and their acolytes are doing to public education will have long-lasting effects.

The 1950s were no Golden Age. We can’t go back.