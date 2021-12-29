EDITORIAL: State boosts commitment to historically Black colleges

While there are plenty of priorities in Richmond likely to change when Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin takes over for Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam later this month, Virginia’s commitment to its historically Black colleges and universities appears poised to grow stronger.
The importance of those institutions is unquestioned, and they play vital roles in their communities, in the commonwealth and in the lives of their students and loyal alumni. Stronger HBCUs in Virginia raises the quality of higher education for all and boosting investment in those schools is warranted.
As part of his “Thank you, Virginia” tour, preceding his budget announcement and concluding his final month in office, Gov. Ralph Northam last month announced a proposal to dramatically increase the funding for HBCUs in Virginia.
Speaking at Norfolk State University, Northam called for a substantial boost for the Tuition Assistance Grant program, which helps students attend HBCUs in the commonwealth, raising the per-student figure to $5,000 from $4,000. He noted that his administration had previously increased that number from $3,400 in the two-year budget plan in 2019.
According to the governor’s office, Virginia’s two public HBCUs—Norfolk State and Virginia State—will see significant funding increases in his proposal. NSU stands to receive $164 million and $113 million would go to VSU. An additional $40 million, paid over two years, would help make attending those schools more affordable as well.
However, Northam’s plan would also boost funding for two private HBCUs in Virginia: Hampton University and Virginia Union University. Those schools would each see $10 million per year provided as part of a scholarship program, the HBCU Opportunity Fund.
If that focus on improving the facilities, affordability and access of HBCUs in Virginia sounds familiar, it’s because Youngkin made similar, and notable, proposals while on the campaign trail.
While running for office, the incoming Republican governor extolled the virtues of our HBCUs and pledged to increase public funding for them if elected. His commitment earned the support of former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, who did not endorse Youngkin but notably and pointedly declined to back his opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
This summer, Wilder coauthored a letter to Northam and leaders in the General Assembly with Jim Dyke, who served under Wilder as Virginia’s first Black secretary of education, calling for decisions about the allocation of federal COVID relief funds to include Virginia’s HBCUs.
Wilder and Dyke argued that the money would help offset years of neglect and indifference by state officials in regard to these higher education institutions. Worth noting is Northam’s 2019 push for spending $293 million to help NSU and VSU “level the playing field” with their peer institutions, nodding to the unequal appropriations for those schools.
In October, Youngkin campaigned at NSU and said if elected, “every budget I sign will include direct funding for all five historically Black colleges and universities” in Virginia.
At the time, Wilder called that commitment unprecedented and contrasted it with the response by Northam and lawmakers who, in his words, “did not allocate a dime of the $4.3 billion to HBCUs, not a penny.”
Hampton Roads is fortunate to be the home of Hampton and NSU, each playing a vital role for our communities. Along with the other colleges and universities here, they help drive research and innovation, fuel our economy, ready of workforce and train the leaders of tomorrow.
Wilder is correct that they have been undervalued for too long. It was encouraging to see Northam move to address chronic underfunding during his term, and exciting to see he and the governor-elect commit to continue that work in the coming years.
Virginia can say it’s proud of these schools, that it honors their history and wants them to succeed. But words are an inadequate substitute for funding. The General Assembly should look favorably on this budget proposal and help Youngkin deliver on his promise to sign a budget next year that includes funding for Virginia’s HBCUs.
—The (Norfolk) Virginian-Pilot