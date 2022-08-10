EDITORIAL: Teachers can save us from ourselves, if we trust them

DESPITE everything state leaders, school board members and parents have done to and said about teachers in recent years, these highly skilled professionals recently returned to their classrooms. We owe each of them our gratitude and respect.

Teaching is, and always will be, an art. The path to improved student achievement doesn’t run through more standardized tests and mindless rote memorization. Rather, students’ success is directly tied to a teacher’s imagination.

To those who never have stood before a classroom, it can be hard to understand why this is so. One need only set the standard, and hold the students accountable, right?

Yes, and no.

Before teachers can hold students to a standard, they first must develop a relationship with each student. This relationship is built on trust and mutual respect. Only then can a teacher make demands of a student.

How does one earn trust from such a wide range of individuals? It requires getting to know every student “by name, and by need,” according to Marvin Nash, a celebrated public school teacher outside of Austin, Texas, as well as a successful football coach.

At the high school level, that can mean a teacher connecting with 100-plus students every year. This type of student-teacher relationship is at the core of excellent education. It also might be what worries so many today.

Students who trust their teachers will tell them things they will not tell their parents. From the relatively lighthearted (the style of clothes they wear or some joke they’ve heard), to the deeply disturbing (physical and sexual abuse); from feelings of confusion (about life goals or sexual orientation), to personal struggles (eating disorders, suicidal thoughts or the loss of a first love).

This level of trust is what makes learning possible. When teachers know students that well, they can then use that information and the power of their imaginations to motivate students by appealing to each one’s unique interests.

They can set high standards that are suitable for each student’s ability level. They can modify lessons when necessary to meet individual needs, to incorporate the skills each student brings to strengthen the classroom and to find a way for each student to have some success every day.

These are the five traits, according to Dr. Kevin Bartram in his book “Great Teachers,” that educators use to make learning relevant to students’ lives. None of this happens when parents try to subjugate teachers to their will.

We appreciate that the closeness of the teacher-student relationship can be unsettling to some. In certain families, teachers during the school year will spend more time with a child than the parents will. For other families, willingly allowing another person to expose their child to value systems, ideas and truths that are outside of their own is very hard to do.

But what makes education so threatening to some is what makes it so vital to our society. We do not—we cannot—exist in 330 million individual silos.

We must learn to appreciate, learn from and grow from one another. The scientist has much to teach the writer; the philosopher much to teach the mathematician; the mechanic much to teach the white-collar worker; the Muslim much to teach the Christian; and those who are from outside of America have much to teach Americans.

Parents only can take children so far. Teachers are the most critical individuals outside of immediate family members to helping young adults reach beyond their limited reality and into the broader world.

Continuing to target those who are true servants, who want only the best for their students, is to disable the people who most directly are responsible for stopping this ongoing slide into polarization that has come to define our local and national politics.

By returning to the classroom, these teachers have shown us their commitment to living for something more than themselves—and for helping their students do the same.

It’s time for adults to stop undercutting educators, and instead offer them the support and trust they have earned.