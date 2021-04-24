EDITORIAL: The opioid epidemic & the problem of pain

Opioid painkillers such as Vicodin and Oxycontin were the most prescribed medications in the U.S. in 2014, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health. But the irony is that using them to relieve pain can also lead to “increased pain sensitivity, exacerbating pain symptoms.”

A 2014 study from Norway investigating the link between pain and opioid use came to the same conclusion. Researchers found that “the vast majority of patients with persistent opioid use report strong or very strong pain in spite of opioid treatment.”

The CDC recommends that opioids not be used as a routine therapy for chronic pain. For acute pain, clinicians are advised to “start low and go slow”—prescribing only enough opioid medication to keep the patient comfortable for the short term. “Three days or less will often be sufficient; more than seven days will rarely be needed,” the CDC advises.

People in pain want and need relief, but patients also have to do their part to reduce their chances of becoming addicted to opioid painkillers that stop being effective and very likely could do them more harm than good in the long run. Having a discussion with your physician on alternative ways to manage chronic pain would be a good first step.

Adapted from The Free Lance-Star