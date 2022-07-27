EDITORIAL: The power of poetry in our lives

WHEN it comes to reading, books don’t carry the weight they once did with American readers. The reasons why vary, but the time commitment required to read a book certainly has something to do with it.

Perhaps that’s why “beach readings” are so popular. For many of us, vacations are the only time we have to commit to undertaking a tome that may require several days to get through.

None of this means Americans are becoming less literate, however. In fact, just the opposite may well be happening. In recent years, we’re happy to report, poetry has quickly become the genre of choice. Especially for those under 34.

Reasons for the surge in interest are many. Poetry’s generally shorter length matches well with social-media platforms like Instagram. It also appeals to our short attention spans. Put Carl Sandberg’s multivolume history of Abraham Lincoln in someone’s hands and, well, good luck getting them to read it.

But rare are the people who won’t spend five or 10 minutes digging into his poem “Chicago”:

Hog Butcher for the World,

Tool Maker, Stacker of Wheat,

Player with Railroads and the Nation’s Freight Handler;

Stormy, husky, brawling,

City of the Big Shoulders

Poetry’s brevity, however, is deceptive. Once a person latches on to a poem they like, the words become a barb. We remember them with the ease we remember the lyrics to our favorite songs. And we carry them with us throughout our lives.

These days, poetry is hooking young minorities like no time in recent memory.

An October 2021 story in CNN points to Amanda Gorman, who read her poem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, as one example of the wave of people of color embracing poetry. She’s hardly alone, and writers like Rupi Kaur and MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” winners Hanif Abdurraqib, Don Mee Choi, and Reginald Dwayne Betts are every bit her equal.

The New York Times has taken note of the trend, recently highlighting 10 young black poets who are gaining acclaim for their work.

Of the group the Times profiled, author Maya Phillips wrote in the introduction: “These fledgling June Jordans and Robert Haydens, who are youth poets laureate and organizers and rappers, examine and fight back against an America that threatens to swallow them.

“’The smoke in Oakland has hands,’ Leila Mottley writes, painting a landscape populated with sneering men, preying streets, smoke and ash. It’s true: Our world is on fire, but these writers are courageous, fearless.”

It’s an amazingly encouraging movement. Poetry, after all, is a language of the heart. We don’t read it as much as we experience it.

Robert Pinsky, who served as Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry to the Library of Congress, said of poetry, it’s a “physical” art form. It’s not meant to be passively read. To experience poetry, one must read it aloud, move your body, and feel the power of the words.

And the best thing about poetry is that anyone can write it.

Amateur historian Frank White of Stafford recently self-published “Frank’s homespun poems from the heart.”

He, like the young people profiled above, was hooked by poetry early in life.

His collection contains writings from when segregation was still the law of the land, and includes love letters between himself and the woman who would go on to become his wife. As well as her love poems to him.

We also see how the fight for integration shaped him, too. In “The Day They Marched,” White mentions the March on Washington in 1963, before delving into the march that defined his life:

In June 1950 a march was held

With an entirely different clientele

Now 50 miles south of the D.C. line

In Fredericksburg, VA, this time

Martin Luther King’s march and speech moved a nation. But it was the graduates of Fredericksburg’s Walker-Grant School in 1950, who dared march to the city community center, where they were denied entrance, then went to the city’s Old Shiloh Church for their graduation ceremony that moved Frank White.

His poems allow us all, if only for a few lines, to feel what he felt about those times.

Whether our poems lead to a Pulitzer Prize, or a self-published chap book, isn’t really the point.

Where there is poetry, there is life, and passion, and hope.

Well done, Frank. Your words and your presence have set their hooks in the community.