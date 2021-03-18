The deadline for submission of election-related letters for the March 30 Culpeper County Special Election for clerk of the Circuit Court is noon on Monday, March 22. The last day we will publish them is Thursday, March 25. All letters are subject to editing and they must be 300 words or less. They may be sent by email to news@starexponent.com or mailed to 122 W. Spencer St., Culpeper VA 22701.
ELECTION LETTER DEADLINE
Neatly tucked into the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is the second largest welfare expansion in U.S. history. President Joe Biden's plan would increase child allowances — cash welfare grants for parents with children. Do we really need to have history repeat itself? We’ve been down the road of “cash welfare benefits without work” before.
I am writing to express grave concern about the Maroon Solar project proposed in Culpeper County.
Having read the flyer sent out by Marshall Keene, it seems that the campaign for clerk of the Culpeper County Circuit Court has become a parti…
Marshall Keene’s placement of a gun, bullets, and a Bible in his political ads says indirectly: “I believe in my religious right to be violent…
We cannot be surprised by the urgency of citizen-led efforts to defend Trumpism and deify its leader.
As a political independent, I have no dog in the race for clerk of court.
I have noticed the price of plywood 4x8-foot sheets have about tripled in the past couple of months. The price of 2x4s has doubled.
Many Culpeper Republicans remain enthralled with Trumpism.
We are a nation of plurality; our diversity is our strength. I would hope that despite where you fall on the political spectrum, you’ll hear m…
MY DOG is itching a lot. What can I do to help his allergies?