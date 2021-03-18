 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ELECTION LETTER DEADLINE
0 comments
editor's pick

ELECTION LETTER DEADLINE

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
172741047 (copy)

Old letter with fountain pen.

 Akirastock

The deadline for submission of election-related letters for the March 30 Culpeper County Special Election for clerk of the Circuit Court is noon on Monday, March 22. The last day we will publish them is Thursday, March 25. All letters are subject to editing and they must be 300 words or less. They may be sent by email to news@starexponent.com or mailed to 122 W. Spencer St., Culpeper VA 22701.

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'

Neatly tucked into the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is the second largest welfare expansion in U.S. history. President Joe Biden's plan would increase child allowances — cash welfare grants for parents with children. Do we really need to have history repeat itself? We’ve been down the road of “cash welfare benefits without work” before.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News