ELECTION LETTERS DEADLINE
ELECTION LETTERS DEADLINE

The deadline for letters to the editor concerning the Nov. 2 elections will be noon on Monday, Oct. 25. No election letters will be published after Thursoday, Oct. 28. Letters are limited to 300 words. Writers must disclose their affiliation with any campaign.

Letters may be emailed to news@starexponent.com. The writer’s address and contact information must be included. Electronic submission is preferred, but if necessary a reader may submit a printed letter to Emily Jennings, Editor, Culpeper Star-Exponent, 122 West Spencer St., Culpeper, VA 22701; subject: “Letter to the editor.”

