 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ELECTION LETTERS DEADLINE
0 comments

ELECTION LETTERS DEADLINE

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The deadline for letters to the editor concerning the Nov. 2 elections will be noon on Monday, Oct. 25. No election letters will be published after Thursoday, Oct. 28. Letters are limited to 300 words. Writers must disclose their affiliation with any campaign.

Letters may be emailed to news@starexponent.com. The writer’s address and contact information must be included. Electronic submission is preferred, but if necessary a reader may submit a printed letter to Emily Jennings, Editor, Culpeper Star-Exponent, 122 West Spencer St., Culpeper, VA 22701; subject: “Letter to the editor.”

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Virginia agency won't give trucker a fresh start
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Virginia agency won't give trucker a fresh start

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services imposes restrictions on people who have committed any of 176 “barrier crimes.” Items on the list include felonies like robbery and drug distribution, as well as more obscure infractions, like hazing and reckless boat driving. Essentially, state regulators not connected to the criminal justice system tack on extra penalties that were not included in any sentence from any judge in any court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News