ELECTION LETTERS

No letters regarding the Nov. 3, 2020, election will run after Sunday, Nov. 1. Those received after Wednesday, Oct. 28, may not run, or may be published online only.

Letters may be submitted under Opinion on starexponent.com or emailed to ejennings@starexponent.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words. Letter-writers who are directly working with any campaign must disclose their involvement. A letter may be considered for publication if the writer has not had a letter published in the Star-Exponent within the past 30 days.