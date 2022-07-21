ELSE: The military field slowly, slowly levels

I WANT to deviate from the normal run of things in the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s Letter to the Editor mailbag.

My subject is not about the Town Council, the county Board of Supervisors, businesses along Main Street or any of the other locally focused issues that usually fill these columns.

Rather, I want to highlight a rather mundane and routine military personnel assignment recently announced by the U.S. Department of the Navy.

Lt. Amanda Lee, an F/A-18 pilot attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 (VFA-106) at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, is being transferred to the Blue Angels, the Navy’s prestigious flight-demonstration squadron. She is the very first female naval aviator to become a Blue Angel demonstration pilot—some 48 years after women first entered Navy cockpits in 1974.

Even after Navy women began to fly and serve afloat, assignments to combat squadrons and ships were not opened to them until the mid-1990s. The ban on women serving in submarines was not lifted until 2010.

It took the Navy—my own branch of the armed forces—all this time to realize that a woman possessing the surpassing piloting skills necessary to fly the precise acrobatics demanded by the squadron’s show routines could actually make the grade. The Air Force team, the Thunderbirds, accepted its first female demonstration pilot in 2006.

Lt. Lee’s achievement is even more remarkable than it may at first appear, for she is a “mustang.” A mustang, in Navy parlance, is an enlisted sailor who earns an officer’s commission. Almost all military fixed-wing pilots enter the service as commissioned officers (through service academies, ROTC, or Officer Candidate School), but Lt. Lee first served as a aviation electronics technician before earning a university degree, a commission, and entering flight training. She must be one pretty special sailor.

Recent years have been particularly good for women in the Navy.

Capt. Amy Baurenschmidt took command of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) in August 2021.

And Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell did the same aboard the USS Constitution (Old Ironsides, the oldest commissioned warship afloat) this past January. The ship played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

Huzzah!