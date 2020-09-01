FEATURED LETTER: Add recovered cases to COVID-19 reports

There is data missing in the reported COVID-19 numbers.
What is only shown is the number of positives and the number of deaths. The missing number is the number of recovered.
The percentage of recovered people should be a collected data point.
This number should be deducted from the number of positives for a more realistic measurement.
EDITOR’S NOTE:
In response to this Letter to the Editor, the Star-Exponent asked Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner to respond. His answer is provided below.
This message, which I shared first in April, discusses the difficulty of defining a “recovered” category, with the caveat that the CDC no longer recommends two negative tests before defining a recovery.
How many people recover from COVID-19?
This is a question that many people have asked and it is important to discuss the reasons why it is difficult to answer.
1. The category for recoveries began when the outbreak started in China, which issued official reports on recoveries. As the outbreak spread across the world, researchers realized that there were few systems for reporting recoveries, so reports were then limited to country estimates only. These reports are estimates often based on local media reports and likely are under-reporting the actual number of recoveries.
2. In order to be considered “recovered” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person must be free of a fever without the help of medication, show improvement in respiratory conditions and receive negative results from two separate tests performed at least 24 hours apart. In an environment of limited testing, the available resources are focused on diagnosis and not recovery. If the testing isn’t performed, one still may be considered “recovered,” but the ability of public health departments to follow up on these cases varies widely from state to state and within each state. Thus there is no uniform method for reporting recoveries in the United States.
3. Most people with confirmed COVID-19 have minor illness and are able to recover at home without medical care.
4. Many people may not ever be tested and come to the attention of public health surveillance systems.
5. Many of these patients, once identified as cases, are handed off to the healthcare system, where they are treated and released. The reporting linkage between the healthcare system and the public health surveillance system is not designed yet to report recoveries like they do the onset of reportable diseases.
For all these and other reasons, the ability of the public health system in the United States to capture the number of recovered COVID-19 cases is limited. The CDC initially was tracking recoveries, but I suspect no longer does so as the numbers have grown so large and the tracking of cases is in the hands of the states.
This doesn’t mean that tracking recovered cases isn’t important. Knowing the number of recovered cases could help provide an accurate measure of the number of people that have been infected. Having this data would also indicate how easily people build immunity against the virus.
In summary, tracking recovery is a complex task that so far defies an easy solution. We still need to keep in mind that over 80% of people will only have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. These will all fall under the “recovered” category. I like the quote below:
“People are recovering from this, absolutely,” says Casey Kelley of Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. “They absolutely are, and most people will.”
Christopher Ezelle
Locust Grove
Wade Kartchner
Health Director, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District
Warrenton
