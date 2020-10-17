FEATURED LETTER: Rest in peace, David Gilmore, and keep jamming

Working at the Culpeper County Public Library, I have the great pleasure of getting to know many many members of our community. Over time, I sometimes take it for granted that certain people will be in each day. I expect to see them in their “spot.” I have worked at the library now for over 12 years.

Some of the first library users I got to know were David Leckie Gilmore and Donna Rector. As far back as I can remember, David and Donna were in the Library every day it was open, and liked to be on two particular computers in the children’s department.

That means they were near the desk in the department that I manage. I am back and forth all day between that area and my desk in the back workroom. Every single Monday night I spent at the public desk, with David and Donna there.

In the past year and a half, I had a bunch of funny times with David. Donna was leaving a little earlier, and at about 8 p.m. things really slowed down.