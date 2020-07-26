Ecclesiastes 3:3 reads, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.”
During this season of crisis and turmoil in our country, we, the members of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Executive Board, call upon all God’s people, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, to take a stand against racial profiling and implicit bias of any kind.
We call upon all Christians to pray for peace in America and peace throughout the world.
We call upon all God’s people to denounce and abhor all acts of injustice. We call upon all citizens of our country to come together and realize that we can do more together than we can apart. We call upon all people to see Law enforcement as a part of our future, and not a proxy for legacy systemic racism throughout the country.
We know that there are thousands of good police officers throughout the country that do the right thing on daily basis. We thank them for their service.
Finally, we call upon all Americans to celebrate and embrace diversity and see this season of trouble as an opportunity to rethink how we treat others.
For His Glory,
Racial profiling is the act of suspecting or targeting a person of a certain race on the basis of observed or assumed characteristics or behavior of a racial or ethnic group, rather than on individual suspicion.
