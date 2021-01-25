GREAT LIVES: Süleyman the Magnificent: an enduring legacy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aided by several powerful ministers, the Ottomans drew up plans to dig a Suez Canal, and finished several miles of an aborted canal linking the Don and Volga Rivers (and thus the Caspian and Black Seas), both projects that would need to await the 19th and 20th centuries for eventual completion.

Twenty years into his reign, the aging ruler strived for universal legitimacy, increasingly searched for diplomatic solutions, and fretted over succession intrigues. As patriarch of his dysfunctional family Ottoman, by the middle of the century the issue of who would follow Suleyman began to take center stage.

As is often the case, the answer to the succession riddle lay with the female power behind the male. As dramatized in Magnificent Century, the young Süleyman had fallen head over heels in love with the beguiling, savvy, and fiery Hürrem (d. 1558), a Ukrainian harem concubine who came to wield more power behind the Ottoman throne than far more famous queens held while sitting on actual thrones.

Known as “Roxelana” in the West, she bore several children with the sultan, which broke several harem norms of the era.