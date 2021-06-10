GREENE: Extreme heat: How to prevent heat-related illness

Summer is here, and we’ve faced our first hot, sticky weekend, with many more to follow. Even though the Virginia Piedmont is much closer to New York than to New Orleans, we often experience the sultry days familiar to our neighbors to the south.

Every year, more than 600 people in the U.S. die of heat-related illness, and many others experience hospitalization, so it is crucial to ensure that we take precautions against heat injury.

Your body has several ways of getting rid of excess heat. First is to release it into the air (or water) around you from your skin, and to dilate the blood vessels beneath your skin to carry more internal heat to the surface to be released. The second occurs through breathing, where body-temperature air is exhaled and replaced by cooler inhaled air.

The third—and perhaps most important—is through sweating. Water in sweat evaporates, taking heat with it and cooling the skin. When the body can’t shed enough heat, its core temperature starts to rise, and serious danger can follow. Heat cramps may occur, where muscle pain develops, often after overexertion in the heat. Heat exhaustion may follow, with excessive sweating, cool, clammy skin, extreme fatigue, headache, muscle cramps, nausea or vomiting, dizziness or lightheadedness, confusion, and darker-colored or decreased urination.