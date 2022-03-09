GUTOWSKI: Preserve Culpeper’s special place in the hearts of all Virginians

There is a time and place for everything. Regarding the Amazon data center proposed on Germanna Highway, it may be the right time, but it is surely not the right place. Although I support the development of more data centers in Culpeper County, I strongly disagree with their placement in the rural, historically important Stevensburg area.

Culpeper’s citizens and leaders have worked hard to create a 2022 Comprehensive Plan that provides areas for a great deal of new industrial development while protecting sensitive rural and historical landscapes. It is incomprehensible that county leaders would consider throwing this work away and trampling on the opinions of a majority of the citizens to rezone for a light industrial use that can easily be accommodated elsewhere on favorably zoned land. If the Amazon project is allowed to proceed, no rural or historically sensitive open land in Culpeper County is safe from haphazard industrial development. The floodgates will open!

Why place a data center in agricultural Stevensburg, one may ask? The simple answer is to maximize profits. Land for data centers costs $3 million per acre in Ashburn and $1 million per acre in Prince William County. But agricultural land in Culpeper costs only $11,000 to $12,000 per acre. Even if the Stevensburg landowners were offered $55,000 per acre (about five times this tract’s accessed value), it would cost 95% less than comparable land in Prince William.

Is industrially-zoned land available in Culpeper that could accommodate a data center? Yes. Such land would be about $160,000 per acre.

Amazon, one of the richest companies in the world, is simply seeking to squeeze every penny out of its Culpeper project by buying agriculturally-zoned land instead.

County supervisors must be made aware that rezoning the Stevensburg site from agricultural to industrial use may constitute spot zoning and may be illegal. The Virginia Supreme Court has upheld such zoning as a valid exercise of legislative discretion only where it serves some identifiable public interest. It is objectionable where a court finds it is effected “solely to preserve the private interests of one or more landowners rather than to further the welfare of the entire county which simultaneously benefits private interests.”

Again, I very much favor of data-center development where the citizens of Culpeper County have said they want them. And I am one of those citizens, my family having lived in this region for over 300 years. I moved away from Culpeper after college, as so many young people do. After a lifetime of working and living around the world, my wife and I decided to return to Culpeper. Now there are many like us returning to Culpeper, for the love of its rural character, its deep history and relaxed ambiance. We are the ones helping to support the area’s fine dining, great brewpubs, retailers and wineries. You may not have noticed, but the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly accelerated this movement.

What kind of message does wantonly destroying the rural and historically sensitive Stevensburg area send to those like ourselves? Not a good one, to be sure. It says that county leadership’s commitment to Culpeper’s unique character is only skin-deep.

Please also consider this. According to industry experts, the expected life of a data center is no more than 25 years. What will be the legacy if the county approves the Stevensburg center and it closes after 25 years? Vast, empty shells of huge buildings. We will be long gone, but our children will have to live with evidence of a terrible mistake and destruction of an irreplaceable landscape that helps make Culpeper a special place to live.

Lastly, the proposed Stevensburg rezoning comes at a perilous time for the state park envisioned in Culpeper. It may even jeopardize the [ark’s creation. The benefits of the new park have been much written about and widely acclaimed. The benefits from the park and more history tourism will grow for generations to come. Overlooking the proposed Stevensburg site is Hansbrough’s Ridge, Culpeper County’s only Virginia State Landmark. The ridge played a pivotal role in the June 9, 1863, Battle of Brandy Station. It has one of the largest concentrations of untouched Civil War encampment features in the United States.

The development of a data center nearby would alter this historic landscape forever and diminish its unique viewshed. Is this a good signal to send to legislators in Richmond now voting on the new state park? I think not.

I urge county supervisors to do the right thing: reject the rezoning of this rural Stevensburg land from agricultural to industrial use. And help preserve Culpeper’s special place in the hearts of all Virginians.

Culpeper resident Andrew W. Gutowski, a registered architect, is vice chair of the town of Culpeper’s Architectural Review Board; a member of the Museum of Culpeper History’s board of directors; and a management member of Friends of Culpeper Battlefields.