HARRIS: Juneteenth offers vital lessons about freedom

“Struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won. You must earn it and win it in every generation.”

—Coretta Scott King

The Fourth of July represents the height of American pride and our collective identity, the total embodiment of her willingness to fight for (and win) life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The unfortunate irony is that as she was basking in her newfound liberation, she would deny the freedom of the descendants of people kidnapped overseas and then enslaved on her shores.

During the American Civil War, from Jan. 1 1863, to June 19, 1864, the enslaved people of Texas were denied their liberty. It took 899 days from the day President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, but Union soldiers finally arrived in Galveston, Texas, armed with General Order No. 3, which reaffirmed the terms of the proclamation.

The formerly enslaved began to commemorate the day as Juneteenth, short for June 19th, through prayer meetings and the singing of spirituals. The day became a federal holiday in 2021.

Here are four pragmatic deductions worthy of contemplation:

1. Juneteenth highlights the process of freedom, that it is not enough to simply decree it, but that it must be enforced to truly have effect.

What good is a Martin Luther King Day if you strip his championed Voting Rights Act to deter African Americans from voting?

How do we in good conscience celebrate Juneteenth when African Americans’ access to equitable schooling, housing, employment and finance is restricted in one way or another?

2. Juneteenth signals that it is possible for some people not to “get the memo” or get it late--to not be able to embrace their own freedoms or to recognize someone else’s freedom.

Why do we allow Proud Boys, neo-Nazis and other white supremacist groups to speak for the rest of us? Their words and actions prove to the world that they do not believe in today’s multiracial, multi-ethnic America.

3. Juneteenth illustrates the point that until all of us are fully free, none of us are fully free.

When we allow the clear and present disparity in the administering of the law based on race, gender, political persuasion, religion or anything else, we set the stage for our collective demise. (Remember Martin Niemoller, who said “Then they came for me.”)

4. Finally, Juneteenth--and the Civil War in general--embodies a promise of biblical proportion: that, as Lincoln said, “a house divided cannot stand.”

A divided United States is a paradox of the most unholy proportion. Yet every day, playing out for the entire world to see, we take sides against one another, not realizing that our destinies are forever inextricably tied.

Today, we must understand that we have a responsibility to fight for the America we want and for the freedoms that we believe are inherent in the American Dream.

Let freedom ring--and the bell toll in such a way the world may hear and witness that America (not just on paper, not just in lofty rhetoric or photo ops) is, in fact, the land of the free as well as the home of the brave.

Let it ring for all. And let us all celebrate our freedom together.

Dr. Uzziah Harris, president of the NAACP’s Culpeper Branch and pastor of Culpeper’s Unity Baptist Church, delivered these remarks at the Graffiti House in commemoration of the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station. His text has been edited and abbreviated for this format.