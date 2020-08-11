Many things have come to light for public education as a result of the pandemic. I hope people have realized we should not take for granted the opportunity that our children have to learn in person from a licensed professional. Public education should be funded so that schools can deliver the education our students need.
People are aware that schools provide much more than education. Indeed, far too many services have been mandated without proper funding. Instead of requiring teachers to take on more responsibilities, school divisions should ensure funding to hire trained professionals who can devote their time to providing guidance and support, allowing teachers the time to teach. Teachers are professionals and should be properly compensated.
Suddenly, government leaders are focused on education. They say returning to school is critical for students’ development. From every level of government, it is said that returning to school is critical to get the economy moving again.
But if our children’s education is so important, why have we ignored school systems’ needs for decades? Why have educators had to grovel and plead for funding?
If our schools really are a priority, why are communities still using antiquated buildings with failing systems to house students? In this state and across the country, there are schools without functioning bathrooms. They have windows boarded-up and paint peeling off the walls. They don’t have working HVAC systems.
Many teachers lack basic supplies and the technology needed to prepare students for the world of work. For decades, school systems have had to beg for money to meet their basic maintenance needs. More often than not, hiring teachers is their highest priority.
Building and maintenance needs are the last to be addressed.
Equipment is old and Band-Aids are used to keep it operating until it doesn’t. Due to the equipment’s age, school systems have to go to eBay to find outdated, discontinued parts to keep things running. Eventually, they run out of options.
It’s critical to have teachers but it’s also critical to have safe, functioning buildings. In many cases, sport facilities are the most up-to-date part of the campus. Is an updated stadium more important than replacing a 40-year-old HVAC system in a school building used daily by hundreds of students?
The HVAC systems in large buildings are critical to the health and well-being of those inside, but they are always a challenge to operate efficiently. The fresh air exchange is usually not capable of effectively filtering the air to reduce the spread of germs. This is part of the reason the federal Centers for Disease Control says there is a greater risk of spreading COVID-19 inside buildings. The novel coronavirus is airborne.
There were “sick buildings,” even in our school system, years before this pandemic. Do you remember Legionnaire’s disease?
Another deficiency the pandemic has brought to light, of course, is that so many people lack internet access. The internet has become a basic need like water and electricity. Given its importance to commerce, education and medicine, government leaders should have worked to eliminate the gaps in accessibility to broadband before now.
Due to the pandemic, we now have an opportunity to re-evaluate our public school system. Perhaps we have been given a wake-up call. Perhaps the 1950s model used to deliver instruction needs to be restructured. Perhaps we can focus on hiring the needed personnel and paying them well. Perhaps we can provide and maintain healthy, safe learning environments.
If we truly believe that our children’s education is paramount, then it should be adequately funded.
