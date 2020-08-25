HUTCHINS: Culpeper's educators are going above and beyond this year

The 2020-21 school year has begun. As each year begins, the hiccups and issues take at least a week to get ironed out.
Typically, there are late or overcrowded buses. There are students who need schedules corrected. There are parents who haven’t done the necessary paperwork for students to begin school. Someone forgets their lunch or their lunch money. Usually, there are hugs as students return and see their friends and former teachers. There are often tears for some who are just beginning their educational journey.
This year, starting school is far more complicated with fewer students actually in the building.
With teachers at the elementary level starting a new reading series, and teachers at the high schools starting a new instructional online program, the stress has been compounded.
Teachers had to prepare for virtual, blended and in-person learning. In some elementary schools, certain teachers in a grade level handled the virtual and others handled the in-person learning. Dividing these duties certainly made preparation easier.
In the secondary schools, core subject areas such as math and English had a similar arrangement. However, when there’s only one teacher who is certified in a specific subject, they have to handle all scenarios. Classes that require hands-on learning have additional challenges.
The technology department has had a monumental task preparing the Chromebooks for distribution. In addition, they worked to identify gaps in internet coverage in the county. They assist teachers and students with glitches every day. There are interruptions with the network that no one seems to have control over. Without these tech heroes, none of this would be possible.
Food service workers now have to prepare food to go home and serve in-person at the same time. Custodial staff has to be hyper-vigilant to sanitize everything. Teachers have to deal with dress code violations and cell phones.
Dealing with masks, sanitizing, and social distancing is an entirely different challenge. Pictures shared from the first day already show students and staff not social-distancing. I am not sure if this will ever be effectively enforced.
Teachers shared this week that despite their repeated requests for answers as to how things were to be handled, they hadn’t received answers as late as Sunday night. Without that guidance, they had to trust their instincts and do what they felt was right and safe for the students.
Teachers must be well prepared in order to be effective. Teachers felt decisions were made too late to allow them time to get comfortable with all that was new. Some teachers felt supported by their administrators, while others did not. All in all, the first day seems to have gone smoothly despite everyone’s fears and anxiety.
Parents are stepping up to assist with virtual instruction. It was heartwarming to see designated areas set up in homes to provide a focused environment. Parents and grandparents are working through the virtual process together with their children and grandchildren. For those who rely on satellite internet connections and hot spots, weather will play a factor. There were issues to begin with and there will continue to be issues.
It is disappointing to see and hear the criticism of these courageous professionals who are doing everything they can to provide the best education under these circumstances. Teachers spent countless hours in preparation and will continue to do so as the year progresses and lessons have to be adjusted.
Congratulations and thank you to the heroes in our schools. You ARE appreciated! Your days are longer and more stressful! Stay strong, stay safe, and stay focused on the students.
Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator. She served 16 years on the Culpeper County School Board.
