HUTCHINS: Elections: The value of each vote, and teaching the next generation

Election Day is fast approaching. As a former history and civics teacher, in my classes elections were part of the fall class discussions. Students were assigned projects to find out who was running for each office and what they stood for. Students had to obtain campaign material, read articles, and learn about voting eligibility and how elections are run.

It’s important for all of us to remember that in other parts of the world, people don’t have a voice in their government. Many have fought and died to obtain and protect the right to vote in our country.

When our country was founded, only white men with property could vote. The 15th Amendment stated that the right to vote could not be denied on the basis of race, color, or previous servitude. Barriers remained in place for years to deny African Americans that right.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Like African Americans, women were beaten, tortured, jailed, and killed during their fight to win the vote.

Recognizing that so many fought to obtain the right to vote isn’t the only reason we should exercise our right to vote. In our nation, the government is to be guided by the will of the people. Voting gives you a say in the direction our government takes.