HUTCHINS: Elections: The value of each vote, and teaching the next generation

Election Day is fast approaching. As a former history and civics teacher, in my classes elections were part of the fall class discussions. Students were assigned projects to find out who was running for each office and what they stood for. Students had to obtain campaign material, read articles, and learn about voting eligibility and how elections are run.
It’s important for all of us to remember that in other parts of the world, people don’t have a voice in their government. Many have fought and died to obtain and protect the right to vote in our country.
When our country was founded, only white men with property could vote. The 15th Amendment stated that the right to vote could not be denied on the basis of race, color, or previous servitude. Barriers remained in place for years to deny African Americans that right.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Like African Americans, women were beaten, tortured, jailed, and killed during their fight to win the vote.
Recognizing that so many fought to obtain the right to vote isn’t the only reason we should exercise our right to vote. In our nation, the government is to be guided by the will of the people. Voting gives you a say in the direction our government takes.
Not voting allows others to decide that for you. While your candidate may not win, if you vote, you have made your voice heard. Every vote counts. Many elections have been decided by a handful of votes.
It’s interesting that some are saying that this presidential election is critical. They are saying that voting is more important than ever. Shouldn’t we have that attitude in every election?
Teachers should never show political bias or allow students to know for whom they will vote. Students should be encouraged to make up their own minds. With research, their vote will be based on facts.
Helping students to form their own conclusions after researching different sources is a skill they’ll need for all major decisions they will face in life.
These skills are more important than ever with the misinformation shared on the internet. It is difficult to determine what’s real if they only rely on social media for information.
Videos are photo-shopped and altered to show candidates doing or saying things that they never did or said. It’s amazing how real these appear. Unfortunately, many people believe whatever they see online and develop an opinion based on misinformation. In addition, hackers and foreign interference skew what we see online.
Voting responsibly takes time and effort. In a society that doesn’t want to wait for anything, taking time to research is something few people are willing to do. Staying informed throughout the year makes it less difficult to decipher what is and isn’t real. Encouraging students to pay attention to what candidates say and do on a regular basis is easier than “cramming” at election time.
Changes in the laws allowing early voting and voting by absentee ballot potentially will increase voter participation. It is encouraging to see more voters willing to stand in line for hours to vote. This has not always been the case. It is also encouraging to see more young people showing interest in the election process.
Parents can talk to young children about the importance of voting. As children grow, parents can begin to discuss the issues with them. Parents can take their children with them when they vote so they can see it first-hand. Show them it is important to you and it will become important to them.
Culpeper resident Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator. She served 16 years on the county School Board.
