HUTCHINS: If an educational partner fails, schools fall apart

The keys to the successful partnership are hard work, honesty and communication. Everyone involved must pull their weight, communicate often and be honest about what is happening. The situation is no different now.
Teachers, parents and students are still learning to navigate the virtual-learning reality. We are two weeks in, and it is beginning to run a little more smoothly. Students are more attuned to constantly changing technology, and will adjust more easily. Parents are struggling with managing work, day care and the glitches that can happen with the internet and technology. Teachers are learning on the fly and adjusting daily.
I read somewhere that folks encourage support for teachers at this time because their responsibilities now include being the teacher, a curriculum developer, an IT person for students and parents, an office worker, and a coach helping parents with struggling students.
None of this is new. Teachers have been juggling all these responsibilities and more. They constantly research teaching methods, personalize instruction to meet the needs of individual students, reassure students who have unhealthy or unsafe home environments, and provide food and clothing for students in need.
Teachers also have their own families to take care of. The stress level is always high for teachers, but it has increased dramatically of late.
There is a great deal of frustration for everyone this school year. It’s understandable because everything is different and uncertain. How we manage this frustration is key. The balance of the partnership has shifted a bit.
Parents must deal with interruptions to their normal home life and be more involved in instruction. People are realizing how flexible teachers have to be in a “normal” year. Interruptions arise daily that require a teacher to adjust her plans. Class may be interrupted by a student who acts out, by one of the numerous safety drills, by a power outage, or a surprise schedule change by the administration. Teachers will do whatever is necessary to help their students be successful. This is not new.
Others are also involved in this educational partnership. Staff members provide valuable services to help things run smoothly. All school employees, the superintendent and the School Board play a part in educating our children.
While students don’t come into contact with these partners daily, or even at all, they’re all key to the school division’s operation. When one of these partners fails to do their part, things fall apart. The foundation for success is a strong team; this is simply good management. All employees need to feel respected, supported and valued. If not, there is bullying, infighting and no buy-in. The system is no longer focused on what is best for students.
The partnership goes beyond the walls of the buildings. Community members are also vital to the success of our schools. Attacking, threatening and criticizing educators is detrimental at any time, but is especially harmful now.
Everyone in the community should be asking how they can assist the school system. During the COVID-19 crisis, our community has pulled together for medical professionals, first responders and police. We should be doing the same for our educators—working as a team to provide the best education for our students. This should always be a team effort, a positive and supportive partnership.
Culpeper resident Elizabeth Hutchins
is a former educator. She served 16 years
on the county School Board.
