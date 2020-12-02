HUTCHINS: In COVID era, teachers merit more respect

In some school districts, decisions are made on a daily basis as to whether school will be in person or all virtual. How do teachers plan in these circumstances? They don’t know from one day to the next what will happen.

Some have seen their coworkers die from COVID. They have students who have become ill or who have lost family members. Teachers have stated that they feel defeated, terrified, overwhelmed and overloaded. Some have had suicidal thoughts. They fear for themselves and their students. It’s not unlike the uncertainty of being in a war zone.

In some school districts, administrators are making adjustments to reduce pressure on teachers. Counselors are being provided to help teachers deal with the trauma. Raises were scarce this year and insurance costs increased. Teachers actually took home less pay. This has happened before, but this year is more difficult. Some school systems recognized the unprecedented challenges and provided a one-time bonus. It shows teachers that the work they’re doing is recognized and appreciated.