HUTCHINS: In COVID era, teachers merit more respect

Teachers face unprecedented challenges in planning and delivering instruction during the pandemic. And it isn’t getting any easier. The longer this continues, the mental stress is taking a heavy toll on educators. Teachers must be given more support and pressure must be reduced in order for them to be successful.
To be effective, a teachers must develop relationships with their students. They need to know them, be able to identify weaknesses that may affect learning, and support them. This is extremely difficult to do virtually. While some teachers have returning students they know, others have students they’ve never met. They’re struggling to make that personal connection.
Some students are reluctant to turn on the video during virtual instruction so a teacher is unable to actually see them. To increase student involvement, teachers have had to become part entertainer, using engaging activities or games to peak student interest. With virtual instruction, teachers now compete with computer games. Teachers often worked 10-hour days before, but now it takes even longer to meet the challenges of teaching both in person and virtually. There’s no relief from the pressure.
Parents, also under stress, often blame teachers for students not completing their work. While this isn’t a new phenomenon, when the student is at home, how can a teacher be blamed? Parents must be involved.
In some school districts, decisions are made on a daily basis as to whether school will be in person or all virtual. How do teachers plan in these circumstances? They don’t know from one day to the next what will happen.
Some have seen their coworkers die from COVID. They have students who have become ill or who have lost family members. Teachers have stated that they feel defeated, terrified, overwhelmed and overloaded. Some have had suicidal thoughts. They fear for themselves and their students. It’s not unlike the uncertainty of being in a war zone.
In some school districts, administrators are making adjustments to reduce pressure on teachers. Counselors are being provided to help teachers deal with the trauma. Raises were scarce this year and insurance costs increased. Teachers actually took home less pay. This has happened before, but this year is more difficult. Some school systems recognized the unprecedented challenges and provided a one-time bonus. It shows teachers that the work they’re doing is recognized and appreciated.
In a recent National Education Association survey, 28% of educators said COVID has made them more likely to retire or to leave teaching altogether. Of those responding, 55% of those were veteran teachers with many years of experience and 20% had less than 10 years of experience. In some states, applications for retirement have increased by 35% to 60%.
We know there was a teacher shortage in this country before the pandemic. How many people will be willing to enter the profession, seeing how teachers have been traumatized? When things return to “normal,” the nation will be facing a severe crisis in public education.
New research shows that children are COVID-19 carriers and help spread the virus. More than 800,000 children have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic, including 200,000 new cases in October. We have no idea what the long-term effects will be on those who contract the virus. Bringing all children back into the buildings, where there is greater risk of increased spread, seems extremely dangerous.
Thankfully, a vaccine is in sight. We need to hang on a little longer.
When all is said and done, teachers need to be celebrated and recognized as heroes. They need to be respected and compensated for their herculean efforts on behalf of our children.
A Culpeper resident, Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator.
She served 16 years on the
county School Board.
