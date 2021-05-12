HUTCHINS: Integrating students from other countries can take time

Throughout history, our schools have faced challenges assisting immigrant students to adjust.
In recent times, we’ve identified them as ESL (English as a Second Language) students. The acronym has changed to ESOL (English Speakers of Other Languages) because many immigrant students today come to the U.S. already speaking several other languages.
There are over 4.9 million ESOL students in the U.S. speaking 350 languages. In Virginia, there are over 100,000 ESOL students speaking 240 languages.
These ESOL students left their homeland for various reasons and are now living in a foreign land where practically every aspect of the culture is different. These students are immersed in a school system where attitudes toward school and authority are nothing like what they’ve known. Many factors affect their ability to adjust and learn. They can’t be plopped in classrooms and expected to adapt.
Teachers of ESOL students have learned that acculturation is more effective than assimilation in addressing the needs of these students. The stages of acculturation include immigration, elation, culture shock, recovery and optimism and, finally, integration.
The adjustment is smoother when students aren’t expected to completely lose their own culture, but gradually develop a stronger identification with the U.S. than that of their homeland. Throughout our history, immigrants came to identify with the U.S., bringing their food, language, and culture with them.
Immigrant students bring different ideas of family and gender roles, work ethic, concepts of cleanliness, and concepts of justice. Students are initially elated to be in a safer environment.
Many come to the U.S. to avoid violence, escape gangs or famine. They weren’t given a choice. Families split up to provide a better life for the children. Parents may come to the U.S. and leave the children with grandparents until they can afford to send for them.
It may take six months to a year for these students to overcome homesickness and missing family members. These children may not even recognize their parents or see them as their parents, creating conflicts at home. Parents may keep children out of school to assist as translators. There’s a power shift in the family dynamic.
There is culture shock. Everything’s different. Teachers are more respected in other countries. Students and their parents may feel it’s disrespectful to question the teacher. Parents don’t respond to teachers because they’re uneducated or don’t speak English. They’re working several jobs and have little time to attend school functions.
School systems in other countries have different expectations than U.S. schools. Students may have started school in their home country but dropped out to help support the family. Parents may feel a day spent in school is a day lost at work, which is completely opposite of what’s expected here. Often these students come into U.S. schools as teenagers with an elementary-level education. They’re facing a huge deficient according to our educational standards.
Students pick up conversational English more readily as they hear it used in social situations, on television, and social media. Academic language is different.
No student has academic language intrinsically; it must be taught. Academic language must be heard 12 times before it is understood. Many English words have multiple meanings. All students, even native English speakers, need to see the words and be given definitions. Measurement and temperature symbols are different. The U.S., Liberia and Myanmar are the only countries that don’t use the metric system.
Like immigrant children before them, these students have huge hurdles to overcome. Educators today are better prepared to assist with the transition. With time and support, these students can complete their education and be successful in the U.S.
A Culpeper resident,
Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator. She served 16 years
on the county School Board.