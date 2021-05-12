HUTCHINS: Integrating students from other countries can take time

Immigrant students bring different ideas of family and gender roles, work ethic, concepts of cleanliness, and concepts of justice. Students are initially elated to be in a safer environment.

Many come to the U.S. to avoid violence, escape gangs or famine. They weren’t given a choice. Families split up to provide a better life for the children. Parents may come to the U.S. and leave the children with grandparents until they can afford to send for them.

It may take six months to a year for these students to overcome homesickness and missing family members. These children may not even recognize their parents or see them as their parents, creating conflicts at home. Parents may keep children out of school to assist as translators. There’s a power shift in the family dynamic.

There is culture shock. Everything’s different. Teachers are more respected in other countries. Students and their parents may feel it’s disrespectful to question the teacher. Parents don’t respond to teachers because they’re uneducated or don’t speak English. They’re working several jobs and have little time to attend school functions.