HUTCHINS: Learning to write well is critical to success in life

We all know the old saying that schools should teach “reading, writing and arithmetic.” Certainly, our schools must teach much more than that today. We’ve had an intense focus on reading and math for years. Having students read on their grade level is a constant goal. But the focus on writing is often limited due to additional requirements.

Students are introduced to computers as soon as they enter school, but students still need to know how to write. They learn keyboarding. While cursive writing is part of Virginia’s Standands of Learning, students are encouraged to use computers instead of writing by hand as they progress through school. In many places, students basically remember how to write their names and not much more. A delivery person recently told me that a young man in his 20s couldn’t sign his name for delivery confirmation. He had to sign with an “X.” If a skill is not used, it’s lost.