HUTCHINS: Let's work together to spark more joy in reading

Reading is the foundation for a successful future. Creating a positive attitude toward reading early in life, not only allows students to be successful in school, but provides them with the tools to be lifelong learners.

Elementary school teachers help build that foundation for our students.

Learning to read starts at home. Reading to young children helps with social development and thinking skills. Reading to children when they are very young, increases the chances that parents will continue to read to and with their children. As children mature and see their parents reading, they tend to emulate that behavior.

Far too many children come to school without positive reading experiences.

Risk factors shown to adversely affect a kindergartener’s progress are coming from a single-parent home, poverty, having a mother who has less than a high school education, and having a language other than English spoken at home. A recent study showed that 46% of students entering kindergarten face one or more of these risk factors. Overcoming these challenges takes time.