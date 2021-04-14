HUTCHINS: Let's work together to spark more joy in reading

Reading is the foundation for a successful future. Creating a positive attitude toward reading early in life, not only allows students to be successful in school, but provides them with the tools to be lifelong learners.
Elementary school teachers help build that foundation for our students.
Learning to read starts at home. Reading to young children helps with social development and thinking skills. Reading to children when they are very young, increases the chances that parents will continue to read to and with their children. As children mature and see their parents reading, they tend to emulate that behavior.
Far too many children come to school without positive reading experiences.
Risk factors shown to adversely affect a kindergartener’s progress are coming from a single-parent home, poverty, having a mother who has less than a high school education, and having a language other than English spoken at home. A recent study showed that 46% of students entering kindergarten face one or more of these risk factors. Overcoming these challenges takes time.
As a result of No Child Left Behind mandates, kindergarten teachers have less time to assist with social development and place more emphasis on reading, writing and math skills. Pushing children to read and write by the end of the kindergarten year puts pressure on teachers, students, and parents. Many students simply aren’t ready.
A recent study conducted by the National Literacy Trust showed that students are reading less and enjoying it less. In 2019, the study showed that only 26% of students under 18 spent time reading each day. Overall, only 53% said they really enjoyed reading.
Poverty, increased time on social media and less unstructured time to read were found to be contributing factors. Students avoid reading if they struggle and don’t get the practice needed to improve their skills.
Another study showed that students are reading slower and less efficiently than they were 50 years ago. Students were reading at a similar rate at second grade but by middle school they had flat-lined compared with students in 1960.
High school seniors in 2011 were reading 45 fewer words a minute than their counterparts in the 1960s. Between elementary school and secondary school, students aren’t showing as much progress.
Could the push to develop reading skills early have an adverse effect? Have we taken the joy out of reading? Is a strict timeline and curriculum reducing time to support all readers?
Some school systems are focusing on finding ways to increase interest in reading. Allowing time in class for reading shows positive results. Teachers are allowing 10-15 minutes of class time for pleasure reading. Some schools are funding classroom libraries and starting book clubs.
A librarian in Christiansburg, Virginia partnered with a drone company to deliver books to students during the pandemic and will continue to deliver books during the summer even after school returns to normal.
Students who struggle with reading face challenges throughout life. They need to be able to read to use a recipe, to obtain a driver’s license, and to complete a job application. Beyond the basic necessities, reading opens up the world and piques interest to explore and create.
Reading allows us to decipher fact from fiction. Reading also has physical benefits. It can reduce stress and improve brain function. A study at Yale showed avid readers live longer.
We must do a better job of assisting children to improve their reading skills and to find joy in it. It doesn’t require new curriculum. Teachers at all grade levels need time and support to continue building a strong reading foundation in order for our students to be successful.
A Culpeper resident, Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator. She served 16 years on the county School Board.