HUTCHINS: Liberal arts provide a needed balance for student success

What is the purpose of education? Is it to “manufacture” workers, individuals with particular job skills, for a single career for life? Is it to cultivate a person, to teach them to think, to problem solve and create?

Public officials have warned that studying the humanities is a waste of time. Many maintain that a liberal arts education is no longer relevant. Technical training is touted as the path to the future.

Focusing on a narrow path of instruction is a huge disservice to our students and will ultimately prove disastrous for our nation.

For some years now the focus has been on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Singular preparation in these areas without including liberal arts and humanities will only prepare our children for jobs that can, and will be, eventually outsourced or computerized. We are already seeing technology jobs being sent overseas. Computer programming, data analysis, and other tech functions are going to places with cheaper labor.

A broad-based education has made the United States the world leader in innovation and entrepreneurship. Why would we want to turn our backs on it?