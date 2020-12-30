HUTCHINS: Liberal arts provide a needed balance for student success

What is the purpose of education? Is it to “manufacture” workers, individuals with particular job skills, for a single career for life? Is it to cultivate a person, to teach them to think, to problem solve and create?
Public officials have warned that studying the humanities is a waste of time. Many maintain that a liberal arts education is no longer relevant. Technical training is touted as the path to the future.
Focusing on a narrow path of instruction is a huge disservice to our students and will ultimately prove disastrous for our nation.
For some years now the focus has been on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Singular preparation in these areas without including liberal arts and humanities will only prepare our children for jobs that can, and will be, eventually outsourced or computerized. We are already seeing technology jobs being sent overseas. Computer programming, data analysis, and other tech functions are going to places with cheaper labor.
A broad-based education has made the United States the world leader in innovation and entrepreneurship. Why would we want to turn our backs on it?
Certainly technology must be a component as we move forward, but it shouldn’t be our singular focus. There are important lessons to be learned from the study of humanity and the physical world. Students need to balance STEM with history, art, philosophy, music and literature.
For most of our history, we have provided the general population with a well-balanced education, while European countries educated fewer students, providing them with a narrow skill-path for specific jobs. In America, people didn’t want to be locked into one job for life. Our education system has provided our students with a foundation that allows workers to adjust as the economy has shifted. We realized that an educated populace improves our economy and strengthens our democracy.
When compared with other countries, our students have performed poorly on international tests which measure math, science, and reading. (With our increased emphasis on standardized testing, our standings will improve. Is that evidence of improved student learning or improved test-taking skills?)
And yet, since these exams were first given in 1964, in the real world, the U.S. has been an international leader in science, research, technology and innovation.
Recently the U.S. has begun to pattern our education system more like those in Asia—based on memorization and test taking. At the same time, Asian countries are adding more liberal education to their school systems to support a student’s “complete intelligence” and foster more innovation.
A useful education gives students the skills of critical, independent thinking. It nurtures skills of reasoning and the ability to digest information. It helps students develop their thinking processes so they’ll be able to navigate the circumstances of their lives. A well-balanced curriculum provides a strong foundation regardless of what career a student chooses.
Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook, was a classical liberal arts student. He majored in psychology in college. He stated that Facebook is “as much psychology and sociology as it is technology.”
Innovation in business requires skills beyond technology. Companies can no longer simply manufacture a product. Companies must be involved in design, marketing, and social networking. Successful industries require creativity to build stories around their products to persuade customers to purchase them.
Jobs that require uniquely human skills are more difficult to automate. These are the jobs for which our children must be prepared. We cannot shortchange our students by limiting their education. We must provide them with a well-rounded foundation that allows them the flexibility to be creative and adjust as our world changes.
A Culpeper resident, Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator. She served 16 years on the county School Board.