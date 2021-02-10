HUTCHINS: Looking toward the light at the end of the tunnel

There’s light at the end of the tunnel! COVID-19 vaccine shots are being given in greater numbers, making it safer for everyone to return to “normal.”

It’s been a long, frustrating year for students, teachers, and parents who have had to adjust to the situation. Everyone has learned new skills that will continue to be a part of our education “tool box” in the future.

We’ve realized that virtual learning has serious drawbacks and cannot replace in-person learning. However, teachers have been teaching and students have been learning. For some, it’s been easier than others. This year hasn’t been a total loss, as some suggest. It may not have been the most productive year, but learning has taken place.

During the pandemic in 1918, a few urban school districts continued in-person learning. Students, in some cases, were better off in school because many families lived in crowded tenement houses in unsanitary conditions. Schools were overheated so that windows could be opened to let in fresh air. Absenteeism was so great, however, it didn’t really matter that buildings were open. Research shows that cities that quarantined and closed schools fared better.