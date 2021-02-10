HUTCHINS: Looking toward the light at the end of the tunnel

There’s light at the end of the tunnel! COVID-19 vaccine shots are being given in greater numbers, making it safer for everyone to return to “normal.”
It’s been a long, frustrating year for students, teachers, and parents who have had to adjust to the situation. Everyone has learned new skills that will continue to be a part of our education “tool box” in the future.
We’ve realized that virtual learning has serious drawbacks and cannot replace in-person learning. However, teachers have been teaching and students have been learning. For some, it’s been easier than others. This year hasn’t been a total loss, as some suggest. It may not have been the most productive year, but learning has taken place.
During the pandemic in 1918, a few urban school districts continued in-person learning. Students, in some cases, were better off in school because many families lived in crowded tenement houses in unsanitary conditions. Schools were overheated so that windows could be opened to let in fresh air. Absenteeism was so great, however, it didn’t really matter that buildings were open. Research shows that cities that quarantined and closed schools fared better.
Today, most children live in much better conditions and our buildings are quite different. Schools are built with windows that allow in natural light but don’t open in order to maintain control of the heating and cooling system. In most school buildings across the nation, the HVAC systems are simply maintained, not updated as often as they should be. School systems are rarely funded well enough to update systems and hire enough teachers. Since having teachers for students is paramount, maintenance takes a back seat.
Teaching students at home during the 1918 pandemic was extremely limited. Teachers provided printed materials and some gave instruction over the radio. While these students obviously didn’t fare as well as they would have in the classroom, we didn’t “lose a generation.” There are always exceptions but, overall, deficiencies were overcome and they went on to weather the Great Depression and win World War II.
In addition, it spurred dramatic improvements in school systems nationwide. Children in the COVID-19 pandemic have fared much better. Teachers and students have had to be flexible and creative. With access to the internet, students have continued to receive quality instruction with a live teacher.
We’ve seen mental health issues increase as a result of the isolation. Isolation is unhealthy, and suicides have increased for both teachers and students. Teachers need to collaborate and work together.
While some teachers have been in the buildings, others haven’t. Teamwork is just as necessary in education as it is in the corporate world. Working together to develop strategies and techniques helps to improve morale and effectiveness. Teachers will need additional time when everyone returns to the buildings to reconnect and plan.
Students, too, will need additional support when they all return to in-person learning. We cannot immediately jump into testing and assessments. As educators know, in order for students to do well in school, they need to be in “a good place” emotionally. When students are focused on personal problems and aren’t feeling comfortable, they don’t perform well.
Schools need to give students time to readjust, to reconnect, and to obtain the assistance they need to deal with the mental health issues that may have increased, or developed, over the past year. If we want students to focus on academics, we must provide this support.
We must ease back into the “normal” school year rather than return like nothing happened. As long as we don’t apply undue pressure, our students will adjust and continue their academic progress.
A Culpeper resident,
Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator. She served 16 years
on the county School Board.