HUTCHINS: Making a personal connection can be an educational game-changer

Making a personal connection can make all the difference in a student’s education.
There are those who breeze through school and excel at all they do, no matter what classes they take. For others, it’s a real struggle to grasp basic concepts or to master a particular subject.
Some struggle with an undiagnosed learning disability which amplifies frustration and discouragement. Parents may be at a loss as to how to help them. Then there are parents who don’t understand the value of education and don’t support or encourage their children to do well in school.
Making a connection with a teacher, an aide, a counselor or other school staff member can make all the difference. Everyone is a teacher, not just within the school system. All children seek connections.
Younger children often look to older children and try to emulate them. Depending on who they connect with, it can be positive or it can lead to disaster.
Parents, of course, are a child’s first teacher. How parents handle stressful situations provide a model for their children. If a parent engages in destructive behaviors or healthy behaviors, it can set a pattern for their children. If a parent reads, their child will read. If a parent had a bad experience in school themselves, they may be unwilling to return to school to seek assistance for their own children.
Making a connection with teachers and staff at school can lead to success for students who would otherwise struggle and fail. Connections have been difficult to make during virtual learning, especially for younger students. Teachers have worked very hard to reach their students, but it can be more difficult to relate with others when you’re not able to be in person. Some young children haven’t been comfortable interacting on the computer. For some, it has created a lot of anxiety, causing them to give up.
Making a positive connection with someone can help keep students motivated. That positive connection may be any employee in the school system who encourages a student to stay in school, and urges them to continue to tackle their challenges until they succeed. Sometimes it’s a teacher, sometimes it’s a bus driver, and sometimes it’s a coach. These individuals may not be teaching a subject, but they are teaching a student how to persevere.
This positive connection looks different for each student. For those who excel, it may be a teacher who provides the opportunity for deeper research into a topic that interests that student. This teacher may help a student discover their passion, which could lead to a career.
For some students, it’s a person who came from a similar home situation and can relate to the challenges a student faces. Having someone who cares and understands the difficulties that a student faces can provide the support needed for a child to continue to come to school. For some students, this connection can be a lifesaver, someone who is able to steer them away from drugs or attempting suicide.
Finding connections when students are young can prevent years of frustration. Sometimes this relationship comes easily. But connecting with a student who has “shut down” can be extremely challenging.
These students may be the quiet ones who don’t engage in class, or they could be the one who disrupts class. A student who constantly struggles and has no encouragement or success gives up. That is when we have the child “left behind.”
It takes time to develop a trusting relationship, and teachers need to be patient and tenacious. A positive connection is more critical for some than others, but it can be a game-changer for those students who need it.
A Culpeper resident, Elizabeth Hutchins
is a former educator. She served 16 years
on the county School Board.