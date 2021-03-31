HUTCHINS: Making a personal connection can be an educational game-changer

Making a connection with teachers and staff at school can lead to success for students who would otherwise struggle and fail. Connections have been difficult to make during virtual learning, especially for younger students. Teachers have worked very hard to reach their students, but it can be more difficult to relate with others when you’re not able to be in person. Some young children haven’t been comfortable interacting on the computer. For some, it has created a lot of anxiety, causing them to give up.

Making a positive connection with someone can help keep students motivated. That positive connection may be any employee in the school system who encourages a student to stay in school, and urges them to continue to tackle their challenges until they succeed. Sometimes it’s a teacher, sometimes it’s a bus driver, and sometimes it’s a coach. These individuals may not be teaching a subject, but they are teaching a student how to persevere.

This positive connection looks different for each student. For those who excel, it may be a teacher who provides the opportunity for deeper research into a topic that interests that student. This teacher may help a student discover their passion, which could lead to a career.