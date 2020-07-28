The decision for reopening has been made. Teachers have said, “We will make it work. We always do.” While that is admirable, why is it that we always put our educators in that position? They have to make it work.
The American education system has always been underfunded and understaffed. Education hasn’t truly been a priority in this country for decades. Legislators say it’s important but when it comes to the budget, it isn’t. Education is the most important budget “item” in our nation.
Demands on educators continue to increase without funding to accomplish what’s mandated. Teachers have made it work. Administrators have gone through all kinds of machinations and invented programs and methods to work around funding shortages.
Class sizes have increased. Hours have increased. Required training has increased. Duties have increased. Teachers have fed and clothed students. Teachers have purchased supplies for students. In so many cases, teachers have neglected their own families or done without in order to meet the requirements of the job.
Unrealistic academic mandates have been placed on teachers. Educators found a way to make things work no matter how many hours it required. As a result, exemplary educators have “burned out” and left the profession. Many young teachers cannot stand the pressure and leave within a few short years. Instead of saying good riddance, we should be working to remove the reasons for their departure.
With the restart of schools this fall, teachers will again be asked to do more while making less. They must teach online and in person, requiring double the preparation for instruction. They’ll have additional duties of making sure students are obeying the safety guidelines.
Teachers must make sure students are keeping their distance, not touching each other, and wearing masks. Unless guidelines are followed, lives will be at risk. Teachers and staff will agonize over whether they’ve done enough to protect students. They’ll make it work, but at what cost?
Schools have been tasked with addressing mental health issues, trauma, suicide, addiction, and more. All of these are important issues that need to be addressed before a child can learn. They shouldn’t become the responsibility of educators. More time is spent on professional development for these concerns than on content material.
Educators and police officers have been tasked with addressing the issues society won’t address otherwise. Society says, “Let the teachers handle it; they’re already there.” Certainly schools are convenient places to deliver services for children, but without funding and specially trained professionals, it is unrealistic to expect educators to do their real job, which is teaching.
When does it end? More and more teachers are saying enough is enough. Teachers are no longer willing to do whatever it takes while being compensated less than those in the private sector. It isn’t worth their health and well- being. Many times I’ve heard, “They knew what they were getting into.” No, they didn’t, because the demands keep increasing.
It’s no surprise there’s a nationwide teacher shortage. There will be a point when we’ve burned through all the capable and qualified educators. Experienced educators must be retained to balance the inexperience of new teachers. When so few are willing to endure the unreasonable demands placed on them, then what?
A quality educational system is the foundation of civilized and progressive nations. Without an educated populace, we cannot succeed economically; people are deceived and marginalized. Without an educated workforce, we will no longer retain our standing in the world.
We cannot have a successful education system and continue to treat educators with flagrant disregard. We cannot continue to expect educators to “make it work.”
