HUTCHINS: New CTE school, Germanna provide needed career options

Legislators and business leaders tend to focus on the number of college graduates in a country. Educators, however, know that college is not for everyone.

We need educated people to fill a variety of careers, not all of which require a four-year college degree. While educators are usually blamed for pushing students into college, anyone who works with students knows that not everyone is cut out for it. That doesn’t mean that they feel those students shouldn’t seek additional education.

According to 2019 statistics, 35% of people in the U.S. have a four-year college degree or higher. The U.S. ranks 13th in the world in proportion to population behind Canada, Russia, and Lithuania. In 2019, 3.9 million students graduated with a college degree. Of those, 1.9 million earned a bachelor’s degree and 989,000 earned an associate’s degree.

Many parents have encouraged children to attend college in order to get a “good-paying job.” Parents who worked in the trades often encourage their children to go to college so they wouldn’t face the challenges and lack of respect that they received during their career. While attitudes are slow to change, the reality is that jobs in the trades can provide a respectable and lucrative career. They also provide a level of personal accomplishment one may not see in other careers.