HUTCHINS: Pandemic should prompt a reassessment of test success

In many cases, schools under pressure to raise standardized test scores, lower their own standards to do so. Less material is covered, focusing only on the facts for the test. These test scores are used to evaluate teachers, students, and schools and are the basis for government funding.

A 2019 study showed that SAT test scores are not a good predictor of how successful a student will be in college. A similar study in 2020 showed that the ACT is also a weak predictor of college success. Many students who did well on these tests dropped out of college.

A better indicator for success are a student’s school grades over four years in high school, which demonstrate the student’s skills of perseverance, time management, and ability to stay focused.

Often our most gifted students are unsuccessful on standardized tests. These tests don’t measure the talents and abilities of highly creative children.

Spatially gifted students, those who can create and transform visual images, are our future architects and engineers. They often don’t score well on multiple choice tests. It’s estimated that there are 2-3 million students worldwide with strong spatial talents that go unsupported or unrecognized. Schools fail to measure the ability to visualize in three dimensions.