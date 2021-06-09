HUTCHINS: Remember: Today's students are tomorrow's leaders

The fact is that not all children will understand a concept at the same time. Teachers have been disrespected, criticized, and underappreciated for years while doing everything they can to help students. During the pandemic, parents struggled to assist their own children with instruction. Some realized the challenges a teacher has with a classroom full of children, some of whom struggle with the language. Some parents did not.

We are all different. It’s estimated that 1 in 5 children have a reading disability. As I stated before, reading is the basis for all education. Addressing the needs of these students by providing a variety of reading programs allows teachers to identify and tackle these issues—but it takes time.

Teachers need a variety of tools in their tool box and they don’t need to be restricted to one particular program. They need to be able to use what works for them and their students.

Teachers know students learn at different rates. Some progress faster than others. Some don’t really hit their stride until they’re out of the traditional school setting. Social and environmental factors are beyond the control of the teacher.