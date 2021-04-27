HUTCHINS: Schools must emphasize civics as well as careers

Americans are renewing calls for schools to put greater emphasis on civics education, which is required in Virginia’s public schools. Civics is taught in middle school, and a class in U.S. government is required for graduation.
A focus on civics is often overshadowed by other demands on the public school system. Many want schools to focus mainly on career studies. Both are critical for our future.
Graduation requirements are set by the states. Some states place more emphasis on history and government than others. If it’s required for graduation, what’s the depth of instruction and how much do students retain?
It’s critical that students graduate with an understanding of how our government works and the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. One can’t understand our government without understanding our history. Students must understand why we have arrived where we are today.
As a young nation, our Founders feared a strong central government so they purposely limited the powers of the national government. But their first attempt failed. The Articles of Confederation left the national government ineffective.
The leaders reconvened and created the U.S. Constitution, which divided power among three branches, creating the federal system and including checks and balances. The Founding Fathers didn’t trust the average citizen, either. That’s why we have a representative democracy--a republic, not a democracy.
Rarely do colleges and universities focus on civics, except for social-science majors. Should government be a required course for all college freshmen? Could students pass the citizenship test required for those applying for U.S. citizenship?
Teaching government or history must be done carefully. A teacher shouldn’t inject personal biases into the instruction, but lead students to evaluate all sides of an event and draw their own conclusions. Students must look at cause and effect to understand actions and decisions.
Students need to understand that what we have in America is unique. This is why people from all over the world want to live here.
We are fortunate that our rights and freedoms are protected by law, and we must continue to safeguard them. Along with these freedoms come responsibilities. This is the part that people tend to forget. People complain about government, but many don’t vote.
If they vote without doing their research, those they elect aren’t always qualified. Then people return to complaining that government isn’t working.
We have different opinions as to what actions our government should take. Do we consider all sides of an issue when forming those opinions? Do we focus on “me” and not our country?
Citizens are expected to serve on juries to provide fair trials. How many try to escape this responsibility? People try to avoid paying taxes. What services that we take for granted would be lost if taxes weren’t paid?
Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman Supreme Court justice, has called for increased civics education since her retirement. The O’Connor Institute for American Democracy calls for more civics education, civic engagement and civil discourse. This nonprofit has numerous programs to engage students.
In many schools on May 1, Law Day, lawyers visit to speak about the rule of law and government structure. Other organizations, such as Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, also provide opportunities for young people to understand citizenship.
Our nation has changed dramatically since its birth. Our Constitution has successfully stood the test of time. Making our government work for all requires an educated citizenry. Students must understand how and why our government works the way it does.
To effect change, citizens must be informed and actively involved. The future of our nation depends on it.
A Culpeper resident,
Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator. She served 16 years
on the county School Board.