HUTCHINS: Schools must emphasize civics as well as careers

Rarely do colleges and universities focus on civics, except for social-science majors. Should government be a required course for all college freshmen? Could students pass the citizenship test required for those applying for U.S. citizenship?

Teaching government or history must be done carefully. A teacher shouldn’t inject personal biases into the instruction, but lead students to evaluate all sides of an event and draw their own conclusions. Students must look at cause and effect to understand actions and decisions.

Students need to understand that what we have in America is unique. This is why people from all over the world want to live here.

We are fortunate that our rights and freedoms are protected by law, and we must continue to safeguard them. Along with these freedoms come responsibilities. This is the part that people tend to forget. People complain about government, but many don’t vote.

If they vote without doing their research, those they elect aren’t always qualified. Then people return to complaining that government isn’t working.

We have different opinions as to what actions our government should take. Do we consider all sides of an issue when forming those opinions? Do we focus on “me” and not our country?