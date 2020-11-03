HUTCHINS: Social emotional learning is more valuable than ever in today's classroom

Incorporating social emotional learning into lesson plans adds an extra level of instruction that some educators find challenging to deliver.
Social emotional learning is “the process through which people acquire and apply the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions” according to CASEL.
CASEL, the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning, was organized in 1994 to create a program for public schools to incorporate teaching strategies to address the myriad of programs school systems were being required to implement—sex education, drug and violence prevention, etc.
The five components of the program are self-awareness, social awareness, self-management, relationship skills and responsible decision making.
There are those who don’t believe this should be a part of the school curriculum. Could it be just another program that school systems buy into and expect teachers to incorporate in addition to trying to teach their subject matter? Are there real benefits to this program?
It seems to me that most of the components have always been taught in classrooms. We return to the fact that schools have become the place where social issues involving children are addressed, often without proper training for teachers or funding to implement. While many believe schools should only be teaching reading, writing and arithmetic, we have certainly seen during this pandemic that schools provide much more for children today.
We all want our students to leave public school with the ability to make good decisions for themselves. Certainly maturity plays a part in that skill development. However, if students come from an environment where good decisions aren’t the norm, they need guidance.
Making good, responsible decisions affects every part of our lives, from how we choose to spend our money, who we chose to associate with, to choosing a career.
In order to fit into the work world, students certainly need to learn how to control their emotions and to react appropriately to situations. Most students lack the ability to manage stress and they often act on impulse.
We see countless adults in the world today who are unable to control their anger and lash out, often with violence, at coworkers, family members and even other drivers on the road. Helping students develop skills like patience and empathy will benefit everyone in the long run.
One of the top skills that employers look for in new hires is the ability to cooperate and work as team members. Somewhere we’ve gotten off track in our society. Everything seems to be a competition.
We pressure our children to be competitive in grades and sports. Getting into college is highly competitive. A large number of TV shows are competitions.
Don’t get me wrong. Competition can be a motivator, but too much emphasis on competition can promote anxiety, a fear of failure, and the desire to win at all cost. Students need to be focused on improving themselves—always learning and growing their skills.
Employers are looking for workers who can collaborate with other employees for the good of the business. Our country is more diverse than ever. Employees must be capable of working with people from different cultures and backgrounds. Good communication skills are critical.
Many of the aspects of social emotional learning have long been a part of the education system. They aren’t new. Perhaps what is new is that the need is greater.
More students than ever before need guidance in these areas. Having new tools to use to reach more students is always a good thing, as long as teachers are allowed to add them to their “tool box” and not required to conform to one method of delivery.
Culpeper County resident Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator.
She served 16 years on the county School Board.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!