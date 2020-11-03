HUTCHINS: Social emotional learning is more valuable than ever in today's classroom

We all want our students to leave public school with the ability to make good decisions for themselves. Certainly maturity plays a part in that skill development. However, if students come from an environment where good decisions aren’t the norm, they need guidance.

Making good, responsible decisions affects every part of our lives, from how we choose to spend our money, who we chose to associate with, to choosing a career.

In order to fit into the work world, students certainly need to learn how to control their emotions and to react appropriately to situations. Most students lack the ability to manage stress and they often act on impulse.

We see countless adults in the world today who are unable to control their anger and lash out, often with violence, at coworkers, family members and even other drivers on the road. Helping students develop skills like patience and empathy will benefit everyone in the long run.

One of the top skills that employers look for in new hires is the ability to cooperate and work as team members. Somewhere we’ve gotten off track in our society. Everything seems to be a competition.

We pressure our children to be competitive in grades and sports. Getting into college is highly competitive. A large number of TV shows are competitions.