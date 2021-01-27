HUTCHINS: Special education teachers face extra challenges

Special education teachers are in short supply. While the job can be very rewarding, it’s also very taxing. The demands are great. There’s also a shortage of para-educators. Depending on the disability, special needs students have acted out at times and injured teachers or para-educators.

In school systems where shortages exist, school administrators, often skirting federal and state requirements, place under-prepared teachers in the classroom to fill the gaps. These individuals are obviously ill-equipped to handle the situation. They often go unsupported, burn out, and leave the profession. It’s a serious issue across the country.

The Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) recently released its findings on Special Education for K-12. This study was done as a result of a request of the 2018 General Assembly. The goal was to review all aspects of special education in the state. The study revealed many issues need to be addressed.

It was determined that Virginia doesn’t prepare general education teachers or administrators with the skills they need for the job. JLARC recommended that regulations for K-12 teacher preparation programs require graduates to be proficient in teaching students with disabilities. This would be yet another requirement for anyone who wants to become a teacher.