HUTCHINS: Special education teachers face extra challenges

Special education is a complex component of our public education system. Parents are often frustrated trying to navigate and advocate for their children. It’s challenging for educators as well.
With special education, the challenges are greater when instruction is virtual. Educators know that providing for the needs of these students is best done in person. However, many parents have chosen the virtual option.
Depending on the student, providing virtual instruction doesn’t adequately address the needs of the student. If the student is visually impaired, for example, they may not be able to use the computer for instruction. There are programs which enlarge print, which helps some. However, if a student uses braille, it’s more challenging.
Teachers are delivering packets of materials to students at home in order to continue instruction. Students and teachers alike would prefer to be in person.
Advocates have fought for years to have special needs students included in the general education classroom. Currently, inclusion is more difficult as general instruction isn’t “normal” for anyone.
Often, students identified with a disability have a para-educator or aide assigned to accompany them in general classes, allowing the teacher to continue with instruction, while the aide provides individual assistance for the special needs student. This isn’t always possible and the general education teacher struggles to address the needs of the student.
Special education teachers are in short supply. While the job can be very rewarding, it’s also very taxing. The demands are great. There’s also a shortage of para-educators. Depending on the disability, special needs students have acted out at times and injured teachers or para-educators.
In school systems where shortages exist, school administrators, often skirting federal and state requirements, place under-prepared teachers in the classroom to fill the gaps. These individuals are obviously ill-equipped to handle the situation. They often go unsupported, burn out, and leave the profession. It’s a serious issue across the country.
The Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) recently released its findings on Special Education for K-12. This study was done as a result of a request of the 2018 General Assembly. The goal was to review all aspects of special education in the state. The study revealed many issues need to be addressed.
It was determined that Virginia doesn’t prepare general education teachers or administrators with the skills they need for the job. JLARC recommended that regulations for K-12 teacher preparation programs require graduates to be proficient in teaching students with disabilities. This would be yet another requirement for anyone who wants to become a teacher.
For license renewal, it’s recommended that teachers complete training in working with students with disabilities. While a general knowledge is good, teachers will be expected to take on additional responsibilities once again. Could this deter some from becoming a teacher? Providing trained support personnel for teachers would be preferable.
It was also recommended that administrators be better prepared on the various aspects of special education and that a statewide plan be developed to recruit and retain special education teachers.
The study found that the student Individual Education Plans (IEPs) aren’t always effective and reliable guides for services. These plans are developed to guide teachers with instruction for students in order to meet their needs. Administrators, parents, general and special education teachers are included in the development of the plans and meet regularly to review the plans and make adjustments.
With increasing numbers of students with disabilities, school systems cannot become complacent. Additional requirements placed on teachers overwhelm them and drive them out of the profession. Educators must be given the support needed to provide the best education possible for all students.
A Culpeper resident, Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator.
She served 16 years on the
county School Board.