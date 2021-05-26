HUTCHINS: Students and teachers have experienced a challenging year

Another school year is ending. What a year it has been!
Students went from a “normal” school year in March 2020 to learning under circumstances that no one could have imagined. Some adapted better than others.
Seniors will be leaving their Culpeper and Eastern View high school careers with a story about their senior year that they’ll tell their children and grandchildren.
It will be a story of increased technology usage, adjusting to new challenges with flexibility, developing patience, and maintaining perseverance. It will be a story comparable to the “walking barefoot 6 miles in the snow to get to school” stories of previous generations.
Thankfully, it appears that this year’s graduation will be conducted fairly close to what students have had in the past.
Due to the conditions that students had to endure this year, they may actually be better prepared for college and the workforce. Time management skills were more important than ever. Students learned to be flexible as technology didn’t always work.
With the constantly changing guidance on mitigation protocols, students learned that scientific answers require time and research. They learned more research provides clearer answers. This is true in all aspects of life. Teachers and students had to be creative. Improving these skills will serve them well in the future.
Some students found time to volunteer in the community in ways that they wouldn’t have had time to do with in-person learning. Some helped provide assistance and support for front-line workers or families who found themselves in dire need. While learning basic subject material may have slowed, they learned other lessons during this time. We wish the Class of 2021 well as they move into the next chapter of their lives.
Again this year, we are seeing many veteran teachers and staff members retire. The pressures of this year have been overwhelming. It was a struggle to deliver instruction and keep everyone safe. For many, it was the last straw. Teachers were exhausted and some were in tears every day. We can’t thank them enough for their years of dedication to our students. They should leave knowing they’ve made a difference for so many children.
In addition, schools always see educators leaving to take positions in other counties. They have experience and the system has invested money in them through training and professional development. Many have honed their skills here and move on to higher-paid positions in other school systems.
We train them and then lose them. They may seek a shorter commute or return home to another state. This year has certainly made many want to be closer to loved ones. Some may seek smaller classes with less stress. Some have decided that teaching just isn’t for them anymore.
Losing educators with experience, wisdom, skills and the ability to connect with students is costly in so many ways. It isn’t simply a budget item. Without experienced educators, our students and our community suffer. Employers know it takes years to train new unexperienced employees.
With the nationwide teacher shortage, finding qualified recruits gets harder every year. Teachers need more than a pat on the back, a certificate, or a bag of candy. Several years ago, CCPS boosted the starting salary to recruit and retain new teachers, yet the largest loss of teachers each year continues to be from that group. To keep experienced teachers, they must be compensated appropriately.
It is equally important that teachers be included in decision-making and respected for the professionals they are. They need to know they’re valued and appreciated by the school and the community. Recognizing the countless hours that educators dedicate to their students simply makes good business sense.
A Culpeper resident,
Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator. She served 16 years
on the county School Board.