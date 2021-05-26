HUTCHINS: Students and teachers have experienced a challenging year

Some students found time to volunteer in the community in ways that they wouldn’t have had time to do with in-person learning. Some helped provide assistance and support for front-line workers or families who found themselves in dire need. While learning basic subject material may have slowed, they learned other lessons during this time. We wish the Class of 2021 well as they move into the next chapter of their lives.

Again this year, we are seeing many veteran teachers and staff members retire. The pressures of this year have been overwhelming. It was a struggle to deliver instruction and keep everyone safe. For many, it was the last straw. Teachers were exhausted and some were in tears every day. We can’t thank them enough for their years of dedication to our students. They should leave knowing they’ve made a difference for so many children.

In addition, schools always see educators leaving to take positions in other counties. They have experience and the system has invested money in them through training and professional development. Many have honed their skills here and move on to higher-paid positions in other school systems.