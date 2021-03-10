HUTCHINS: Students should learn effective research skills

Learning to do research is a skill that will be used throughout a student’s life.

Research used to require a trip to a library to find books on a topic or person. Students could find microfilm of old newspaper and magazine articles. Original documents several decades or centuries old were accessed through the Virginia State Library or the Library of Congress. It took time.

Today, students don’t have to leave their homes to do research. Books, magazines and documents can be easily accessed online from the comfort of the home—IF they have internet access. No traveling is involved, and time can be spent on other pursuits.

Today, however, there is greater danger online of students getting sucked into websites that are misleading or inaccurate. Wikipedia is an easy and favorite site to access but not necessarily reliable. Individuals can add information on topics and people that has not been verified.

Ancestry.com, a popular site for looking up ancestors and family connections, can provide information, but since it comes from family members and other researchers it can be incorrect or misleading as well. I’ve found several errors involving my family history. Certainly the administrators can be notified, but changes aren’t always made.