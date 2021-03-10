HUTCHINS: Students should learn effective research skills

Learning to do research is a skill that will be used throughout a student’s life.
Research used to require a trip to a library to find books on a topic or person. Students could find microfilm of old newspaper and magazine articles. Original documents several decades or centuries old were accessed through the Virginia State Library or the Library of Congress. It took time.
Today, students don’t have to leave their homes to do research. Books, magazines and documents can be easily accessed online from the comfort of the home—IF they have internet access. No traveling is involved, and time can be spent on other pursuits.
Today, however, there is greater danger online of students getting sucked into websites that are misleading or inaccurate. Wikipedia is an easy and favorite site to access but not necessarily reliable. Individuals can add information on topics and people that has not been verified.
Ancestry.com, a popular site for looking up ancestors and family connections, can provide information, but since it comes from family members and other researchers it can be incorrect or misleading as well. I’ve found several errors involving my family history. Certainly the administrators can be notified, but changes aren’t always made.
Google Maps is another popular research tool for locating landmarks and places. Information can also be added by individuals to this site. Over a year ago, I reported a correction for a location in Culpeper and the change hasn’t been made yet. So this resource can also be misleading.
Technology allows portions of speeches to be taken out of context. Computer programs allow individuals to manipulate faces and portray people saying things they never actually said. It’s almost impossible to tell the difference unless the original can be found and one determines that it has not been manipulated to represent a particular viewpoint.
How are students to determine what information is accurate and true? Has the internet really provided a better, faster way to do research or has it added confusion and greater risk of misinformation?
Students need to find original sources. Talking to individuals directly involved in the event, either in person or online, can eliminate a lot of confusion. If this isn’t possible, obtaining access to original documents is the next best thing.
New insight into history is revealed when letters and documents written long ago are discovered. Errors in historical accounts can be corrected when these are found. Historians sometimes put their own spin and interpretation on events rather than reporting the facts. Information can be left out to represent a particular point of view.
It’s important for teachers to provide all sides of what happened in history. Only highlights are included in textbooks. Teachers, if allowed and given the time, supplement with additional material providing students with more details.
The tried and true method that teachers have recommended for ages is still valid. Students cannot rely on one source to locate the facts. They need to question sources and be aware of the tactics that some use to manipulate the facts.
Research skills taught in school will serve students well into adulthood. In the workplace, an employee may need to find the best supplier of materials. A person may need to find the best location for their business or their home. Looking at multiple reviews of a product or store helps to get the most for their money. When voting, they must look at multiple sources to discern a candidate’s record and platform.
Using research skills still requires time and effort, but will help students to make better choices throughout their lives.
A Culpeper resident, Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator.
She served 16 years on the
county School Board.