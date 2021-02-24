HUTCHINS: Success in life relies on more than just test scores

Schools that place emphasis on the well-being of students may see more success in motivating them to graduate and attend college. Focusing on non-cognitive skills, research has shown, not only boosts grades but improves attendance and graduation rates.

The impact is greater for students who don’t tend to succeed in the education system, especially lower-income students or underrepresented minorities.

These are the students who tend to fall through the cracks. These are the students who can skew the overall test data. These are the students who may become adults who are unable to keep a job and interact successfully in society. They are the most vulnerable and need a stronger footing as they continue into the world of work.

Disadvantaged students are more likely to have started high school with a deficit in socio-emotional skills. They tend to feel like they don’t belong in school. They lack the support to focus on academics from parents who were, mostly likely, unsuccessful in school themselves.

These students are more likely to give up and see no value in attending school. It is difficult for a teacher to help these students understand the importance of doing well in school, let alone standardized tests.