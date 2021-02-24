HUTCHINS: Success in life relies on more than just test scores

Test scores are used as a so-called “objective” measure of the success of a school.
Standardized tests have become the measure of student achievement and a predictor of how successful a student will be in college and beyond. Teachers teach to the test to ensure student make measurable progress.
Teachers are evaluated on how well their students perform on these tests. No consideration is given to the factors affecting student performance which are beyond the teacher’s control. Every educator knows that too much emphasis is placed on standardized tests. Parents know these tests create excessive anxiety for students, even in elementary school, when they have to take their first SOL tests.
These tests are necessary, some say, to prove that teachers are doing their jobs. They are used to prove schools are meeting mandated criteria.
However, research has shown that test scores don’t accurately demonstrate that students will be successful in college or in life, especially for students who come from minority or disadvantaged backgrounds.
High test scores don’t necessarily show that a school is meeting the needs of all students. Schools that focus more on building relationships, a sense of belonging and perseverance may accomplish more in improving long-term outcomes for these students.
Schools that place emphasis on the well-being of students may see more success in motivating them to graduate and attend college. Focusing on non-cognitive skills, research has shown, not only boosts grades but improves attendance and graduation rates.
The impact is greater for students who don’t tend to succeed in the education system, especially lower-income students or underrepresented minorities.
These are the students who tend to fall through the cracks. These are the students who can skew the overall test data. These are the students who may become adults who are unable to keep a job and interact successfully in society. They are the most vulnerable and need a stronger footing as they continue into the world of work.
Disadvantaged students are more likely to have started high school with a deficit in socio-emotional skills. They tend to feel like they don’t belong in school. They lack the support to focus on academics from parents who were, mostly likely, unsuccessful in school themselves.
These students are more likely to give up and see no value in attending school. It is difficult for a teacher to help these students understand the importance of doing well in school, let alone standardized tests.
These students have difficulty seeing a way out of their current situation. Some find a mentor in a coach, a teacher, or another adult. They find a connection with these adults, who provide encouragement and guidance. Not all are so fortunate.
Research has shown that graduation rates for disadvantaged students improved significantly in schools where students developed relationships, felt like they belonged and were connected. Schools that focused solely on raising tests scores had less of an impact on graduation rates for these students.
If the goal of education is to help our students reach their potential and become productive citizens, we need to give them the foundation and the skills to do so. Knowledge is important, but there are other skills that are needed to be successful in life.
Students need to learn time management, study skills, and perseverance. Students need to be encouraged to be creative and curious. They need to develop healthy relationships. They need to know how to problem solve and how to bounce back from failure.
These are skills that you see in people who are not necessarily highly intelligent but highly successful. Schools that foster these skills promote long-term success.
A Culpeper resident, Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator.
She served 16 years on
the county School Board.